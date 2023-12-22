People Are Running To Simone Biles' Defense After Her Husband Jonathan Owens Told Their Meet-Cute Story With Interesting Details

Browse links
Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes who has ever lived. We have never witnessed her caliber of athlete. To the point they have to disqualify her from certain moves SHE invented to level the playing field for other athletes.— Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) December 22, 2023
And here is her loser husband https://t.co/2x8DtoW9QM
me who drove 4 hours to my husband, watching y’all argue about Simone Biles driving 45 minutes to see her husband pic.twitter.com/lb4YnhamNV— Chele, please! (@_YamSmalls_) December 22, 2023
Y’all doing the most with this CLIP. Clearly y’all didn’t watch the whole thing. Clearly y’all don’t watch the podcast because you would know they are very messy men. Clearly y’all didn’t see the part where she speaks on what he is saying. #SimoneBiles https://t.co/jyQ9OfFTGh pic.twitter.com/eO6uem6Qik— Air-Rum (@__aarum) December 22, 2023
Simone Biles’ husband needed to buy one of those coaching sessions with Serena Williams’ husband and ask him how to be a good husband to a GOAT athlete— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) December 22, 2023
Alex Ohanian does it well.
Y’all are dragging the Simone Biles thing… like yall do everything else… shocking. Y’all think y’all can experience someone’s whole relationship from a 30 second clip.. That is insanity. It’s not that serious. Y’all are insane. Please rest.— The Sweetest Girl 💕 (@GabTheGem) December 22, 2023
Even after all this talk, we still don’t know Simone Biles’ husband name. But we know Oprah’s guy Stedman.— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) December 22, 2023
Now, that’s a man who understands how to support his much more successful partner, not throw embarrassing public tantrums pretending he’s the big deal in the relationship.
Ultimately Simone Biles and that man are married…so if they like it, I love it. She at the games cheesin and happy and he feels like he was the catch. Wish them all the love and happiness in the world. That’s it, that’s all.— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) December 22, 2023
Simone Biles is more than gymnastics. we’re talking about the most decorated gymnast of ALL TIME. you don’t need to watch swimming to know who Michael Phelps is https://t.co/sFherbINtp— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) December 21, 2023
I cannot wait until Simone Biles comes on here and tell y’all to shut your miserable asses up.— kario. (@itsKARY_) December 22, 2023
Y’all do not know these people and the dynamics of their relationship.
Simone Biles is trending because even as her husband is getting dragged, nobody knows his name pic.twitter.com/ng8vQXllnx— Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) December 22, 2023
The Simone Biles husband thing is an extreme example of what we already know.— Emily Snook (@hoopersnook) December 22, 2023
Women can excel at the highest levels- transcend the highest levels. And some mediocre dude will say outloud his mere existence in a male dominated space is equal to or greater than her achievements. pic.twitter.com/yMhi8QH3iv
simone biles was showing all her teeth in that video. she saw the man she wanted, went after him & got him. they’re happy. not much else to talk about lol— nae. (@euphorixa) December 22, 2023
Not knowing who Simone Biles was is forgivable. Knowing who she is NOW and talking like that publicly is crazy and intentional.— Everybody Hates Rich (@Corporate_Rich) December 22, 2023
Lol I think it burns my timeline up that Simone Biles seems very smitten with that football player they think is beneath her. I was watching that interview and she did not seem bothered by what he said at all. Just cheesing ear to ear. 😂— nope (@PrinceHAK33M) December 22, 2023