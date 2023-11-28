In the visuals, which dropped on Halloween, you can see the singer going about her day as guys start following her around on the street and later catcall her, which ultimately ends with them getting hit by a truck.
Then, while she's at the gym, a group of guys begin mansplaining her workout to her. The toxic masculinity soon shows its ugly head, and the men end up fighting each other to death.
Later, Sabrina is in an elevator with a stranger. Without her consent, he takes a photo up under her skirt. Sabrina then holds him by his tie and ensures he gets caught in-between the elevator as it moves to the next floor.
In the final scene, the former Disney Channel star arrives at a Catholic church to mourn/secretly celebrate the deaths of all the men who wronged her.
Well, two days after filming those scenes, a Catholic bishop denounced all parts of the video involving the filming in and around Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The Diocese of Brooklyn shared a statement with the Catholic News Agency stating that the church did not follow proper protocols regarding what could be filmed there. He went on to say he was "appalled" by what he saw in the music video.
"The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” the statement proclaimed. He then placed the blame on the church's pastor, Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello, for allowing it to happen.
The pastor followed up by releasing a statement on the church's Facebook page, apologizing and acknowledging that the video crew approached him back in September about the music video concept. After doing an online search on Sabrina, he didn't find "anything questionable" on her, so he thought it would be okay. He thought approving this video would help "strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists" who are a part of the church community.
But Monsignor Gigantiello claimed the final edit of the funeral scene was not what was initially presented to him.
Monsignor Gigantiello was ultimately relieved of his administrative oversight of the parish, according to the New York Times.
Church members were torn by the decision, with some being "visibly upset" by what they saw in the music video, while others thought the pastor's punishment was a little harsh.
Sabrina, who's currently opening up for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, hasn't released a comment on the matter. To see what the drama is all about, check out the full "Feather" video below: