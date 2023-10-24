    Paris Hilton Addressed The "Cruel" And "Hateful" People Attacking Her Baby Boy's Appearance Online, And It's Extremely Disheartening That It Was Taken This Far

    Morgan Murrell
    Paris Hilton released an official statement addressing the cruel comments directed at her son's physical appearance, as well as the ones attacking her parenting skills.

    Closeup of Paris Hilton at an event standing with a hand on her hip
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Paris became a first-time mom at the top of the year when she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their baby boy Phoenix into the world via surrogate.

    Closeup of Paris and Carter smiling at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    On Oct. 20, Paris shared a string of adorable photos on Instagram with her son as he made his NYC debut. Despite the sweet images of their mother-son time, the post's comment section was filled with insensitive remarks about the size of Phoenix's head.

    And as the negativity spread across the internet, Paris found herself responding to a TikTok user who called out all the nasty comments. Paris said: "🥺😢There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

    Screenshot of Paris&#x27;s Instagram comment
    tiktok.com

    So on Monday, Paris shared a personal message to her Instagram story detailing how those "unacceptable" comments made her feel and how those "hateful" people criticize her no matter what she does.

    Closeup of Paris Hilton
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," Paris wrote.

    Closeup of Paris
    Medios Y Media / Getty Images

    "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

    Closeup of Paris Hilton
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

    Before going any further, it should be noted that Paris has a highly problematic past involving numerous instances of racist and anti-gay comments. Her renewed prominence in the public eye through her documentary, reality show, and recent promotional book tour, have been widely considered a PR strategy to bury these comments and rehabilitate her public image.

    Closeup of Paris Hilton
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    The Paris in Love star also admitted that people seem to condemn her when she doesn't post her son and even more when she does post him.

    "If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful."

    "I'm a proud, working mom, and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic. I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."

    The media personality added that being a mom reminded her of what truly matters in life, which is why she was so appalled by how these family photos were received.

    Closeup of Paris
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    "It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."

    Closeup of Paris sitting at the table for The View show
    Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images

    I'm glad Paris stood up for herself and her family, but it's also sad that she even had to make a statement like this. Yes, celebrities live their lives in the public eye, but they're still real people, with real feelings. Attacking people is already a disgusting act, but doing it to children is a new low.

    Closeup of Paris
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    You can read Paris's full response below:

    Screenshot from Paris Hilton&#x27;s Instagram story
    Paris Hilton / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/parishilton/3220170320393114868/
    Screenshot from Paris Hilton&#x27;s Instagram story that says Time is too valuable to be wasted on anything less than love, good vibes, &amp;amp; happiness
    Paris Hilton / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/parishilton/3220526518194872016/