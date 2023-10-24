On Oct. 20, Paris shared a string of adorable photos on Instagram with her son as he made his NYC debut. Despite the sweet images of their mother-son time, the post's comment section was filled with insensitive remarks about the size of Phoenix's head.
And as the negativity spread across the internet, Paris found herself responding to a TikTok user who called out all the nasty comments. Paris said: "🥺😢There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
So on Monday, Paris shared a personal message to her Instagram story detailing how those "unacceptable" comments made her feel and how those "hateful" people criticize her no matter what she does.
"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," Paris wrote.
"This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."
Before going any further, it should be noted that Paris has a highly problematic past involving numerous instances of racist and anti-gay comments. Her renewed prominence in the public eye through her documentary, reality show, and recent promotional book tour, have been widely considered a PR strategy to bury these comments and rehabilitate her public image.
The Paris in Love star also admitted that people seem to condemn her when she doesn't post her son and even more when she does post him.
"If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother, and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful."
"I'm a proud, working mom, and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic. I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life."
The media personality added that being a mom reminded her of what truly matters in life, which is why she was so appalled by how these family photos were received.
"It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy."
I'm glad Paris stood up for herself and her family, but it's also sad that she even had to make a statement like this. Yes, celebrities live their lives in the public eye, but they're still real people, with real feelings. Attacking people is already a disgusting act, but doing it to children is a new low.