20 Wholesome Moments From The 2024 Oscars That You Might've Missed

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
The 2024 Oscars were a night to remember! Here are a few precious things that didn't make it to your TV screen, and a couple of memorable moments that did:
2. Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy at the Oscars while hosting the red carpet, and her cohost and close friend, Julianne Hough, couldn't keep her hands off of Vanessa's belly bump.
3. America Ferrera and Da'Vine Joy Randolph snapped a fun selfie between commercial breaks.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
8. Colman Domingo continued his fantastic awards season red carpet streak by wearing a pinky ring that belonged to civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, whom Colman played in the film Rustin, for which he was nominated for Best Actor.
11. Host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie winning the genetic lottery during the show, and Ryan immediately grabbed his sister, Mandi Gosling, to show she's also a winner.
14. Xochitl Gomez, America Ferrera, and Becky G had a Latina linkup as they posed for a picture.
16. Oscar nominees Annette Bening, Emma Stone, and Lily Gladstone embraced in a heartfelt hug.
19. Close friends John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper basically re-created their photo from the 2024 Golden Globes as they cracked each other up.
20. Lastly, Billie Eilish went through a roller coaster of emotions with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as she accepted the award for Best Song alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions