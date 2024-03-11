Skip To Content
20 Wholesome Moments From The 2024 Oscars That You Might've Missed

Let the crowd say, "Aww!"

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Oscars were a night to remember! Here are a few precious things that didn't make it to your TV screen, and a couple of memorable moments that did:

1. Emma Stone freaked out backstage after realizing her movie Poor Things won an Oscar.

Shannon Burns / Via Twitter: @FilmUpdates

2. Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy at the Oscars while hosting the red carpet, and her cohost and close friend, Julianne Hough, couldn't keep her hands off of Vanessa's belly bump.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

3. America Ferrera and Da'Vine Joy Randolph snapped a fun selfie between commercial breaks.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
4. The Godzilla Minus One crew arrived at the ceremony with toy Godzillas in hand but left with Oscars in the other.

Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

5. Paul Giamatti shed literal tears as he watched Da'Vine Joy Randolph win her very first Oscar for The Holdovers.

ABC / Via Twitter: @JarettSays

6. Rita Morena looked gorgeous as she paid homage to her dear friend, Broadway star Chita Rivera, who died earlier this year at the age of 91.

Twitter: @ABC
Rita and Chita embracing, smiling at the camera, Chita wearing a black top and Rita a plaid jacket
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. Anya Taylor-Joy kept a sweet promise to her dad.

Twitter: @anyafolders

8. Colman Domingo continued his fantastic awards season red carpet streak by wearing a pinky ring that belonged to civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, whom Colman played in the film Rustin, for which he was nominated for Best Actor.

Colman in a double-breasted suit with a unique flower brooch, posing at an event
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

9. Guests on the Oscars red carpet received a little treat from America Ferrera's team: Barbie-themed tattoos. This one says, "It is literally impossible to be a woman!"

Twitter: @Variety

10. Robert Downey Jr. and and his wife, Susan Downey, showed their love on the red carpet.

Variety / Via Twitter: @Variety

11. Host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie winning the genetic lottery during the show, and Ryan immediately grabbed his sister, Mandi Gosling, to show she's also a winner.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

12. Erika Alexander got choked up as she shared an emotional message of gratitude to her mother.

Twitter: @Variety

13. Ariana Grande lit up as soon as she noticed Michelle Yeoh on the red carpet.

ABC / Via Twitter: @PopBase

14. Xochitl Gomez, America Ferrera, and Becky G had a Latina linkup as they posed for a picture.

Xochitl, Ferrera, and Becky G smiling, hugging, and posing for a photo a man is taking on a phone
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Xochitl and Becky are of Mexican descent, while America's background is Honduran.

15. Wrestling legends John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reunited backstage for an awkwardly cute moment, while John was half naked.

ABC / Via Twitter: @AccessBadBunny

16. Oscar nominees Annette Bening, Emma Stone, and Lily Gladstone embraced in a heartfelt hug.

The three women embracing warmly and smiling in a circle
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

17. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon, got the crowd to wish his mom a Happy Mother's Day in the UK after winning an Oscar for Best Animated Short, a film inspired by his parents' song "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."

ABC / Via Twitter: @RealBrittain

18. Emma Stone was more than ready to belt out the lyrics to "I'm Just Ken"...which is when she also claimed to have broken the back of her gown.

ABC / Via Twitter: @FilmUpdates

But Emma wasn't the only one. Barbie's Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera sang "I'm Just Ken" with all their might.

ABC / Via Twitter: @FilmUpdates

19. Close friends John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper basically re-created their photo from the 2024 Golden Globes as they cracked each other up.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

20. Lastly, Billie Eilish went through a roller coaster of emotions with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as she accepted the award for Best Song alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images
