    Oprah Explained Why She Decided Against Casting Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "The Color Purple" Despite The Studio Pushing For Them

    "Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Oprah Winfrey is sharing what went into the decision process for the casting of The Color Purple, and how two of the world's biggest celebrities were considered for the film.

    closeup of Oprah on the red carpet wearing a long-sleeved purple dress
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    She recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter — alongside Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks — to share details about the movie that's already earned multiple Golden Globe nominations.

    closeup of the women at an event
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for ELLE

    Oprah, who starred in the original film adaptation of The Color Purple as Sofia, now serves as a producer for the 2023 musical version. She opened up about the studio initially pushing for Beyoncé and Rihanna to have roles in the film.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

    "To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different," Oprah told the Hollywood Reporter. "Once the film moved to $90 to $100 million, then everybody wants us to bring Beyoncé."

    A closeup of Beyoncé on stage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    "'Can you get Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna?' So we’re sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job.'"

    A closeup of rihanna walking outside at night
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    Beyoncé and Rihanna were a little busy anyway, so booking them wasn't going to happen. As you may know, Bey was working on her Renaissance album, world tour, and documentary-style film. And outside of maintaining her Fenty empire, Rihanna welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images, Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    But Oprah already had someone in mind for the movie and it was going to take a lot to change her mind. After seeing Danielle Brooks play Sofia during the Broadway production of The Color Purple, the media mogul knew she needed Danielle for the musical film.

    closeup of danielle at the movie premiere
    Walter Mcbride / WireImage / Getty Images

    "Danielle, my God, I knew from day one! I felt that one of the most fun moments was being able to call her, because I obviously had watched her on Broadway. There were other people, but she embodied it."

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    Oprah went on to gush about how important this project is to her, which is why she's been so vocal about the promotion of The Color Purple.

    A closeup of Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson smiling in the film
    Ser Baffo / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "That’s why I’m literally on the streets handing out tickets, OK? We are still in a place where the whole world doesn’t understand that we are such a vital part of the world, and that our stories deserve the highest of priorities," Oprah said about the marketing behind Black projects in Hollywood.

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    "That this is how you help to make people throughout the world connect and relate to our culture. So yeah, it's really important that this do well."

    line of women linking arms on a dirt road
    Eli Ade / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Be sure to watch The Color Purple when it hits theaters this Christmas.

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. Pictures