    Margot Robbie Tried All Her Acting Tricks To Bring Barbie To Life, But Nothing Seemed To Work Until She Got This Advice From Greta Gerwig

    "It's not working!"

    Morgan Murrell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Margot Robbie explained how she really got into character to play the titular role in Barbie, and it wasn't easy.

    Closeup of Margot Robbie in a stapless dress and a sheer cape
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    During Variety's Actors on Actors interview series, Margot sat down with Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy to discuss their box office hits. While discussing Barbie, Margot opened up about struggling to transform into Barbie and the various acting methods she used before she got it right.

    Closeup of Margot Robbie
    Gilbert Flores / Deadline via Getty Images

    "It was so weird prepping Barbie as a character," Margot told Variety. "It was almost like all of my usual tools didn't apply for this character."

    Margot as Barbie smiling while sitting in a Barbie pink convertible
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I work with an acting coach, and I work with a dialect coach, and I work with a movement coach, and I read everything, and I do all these things."

    Closeup of Margot Robbie
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    Margot said she's also a big fan of animal work when she's preparing for a character. Animal work or "animal exercises" is an acting method where performers study the characteristics and movements of a particular animal. Those movements are then used to capture the physicality of their character.

    Margot Robbie speaking to Cillian Murphy
    Variety

    "I was maybe 45 minutes into pretending to be a flamingo or whatever, and I was suddenly like, 'It's not working. The animal isn't helping me with Barbie. I don't know how to find her.'"

    Margot as Barbie in a large Barbie pink and white sun hat, dress, and sea shell necklace
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Along with animal work, Margot also revealed she likes to make up childhood memories. She'll think of half a dozen core childhood memories for her character, and that ultimately helps her to explain why her character does the things that they do.

    Closeup of Margot Robbie
    Variety

    "But I couldn't do that for [Barbie], because she was invented out of a vacuum and lived in a — so all the things I normally did, didn't work. The animal work didn't work. The childhood memories didn't work. Even the accent wasn't something I could cling on to."

    Margot as Barbie
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I was really struggling. It's like she was so smooth and shiny, that I had nothing to grab on to. It was like, 'I don't know where you are.' Even though she was written beautifully in the script."

    Closeup of Margot Robbie on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder dress
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    Feeling stuck, Margot turned to writer and director Greta Gerwig for some advice. Margot didn't want Barbie to come off dumb and ditzy, but she also knew Barbie wasn't meant to know anything, she was meant to be naive and ignorant.

    Closeup of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie laughing on the red carpet
    Hanna Lassen / Getty Images

    Greta introduced Margot to an episode of This American Life podcast that featured a woman who can't introspect...which means she doesn't have that voice in her head that's constantly narrating life, like we all do. This helped Margot portray Barbie as a smart woman who just thinks differently than everyone else.

    Closeup of Margot Robbie
    Variety

    Greta also used movie references to help Margot capture certain aspects of Barbie's personality and cadence, like scenes from His Girl Friday, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Red Shoes, and more.

    Greta working with Ryan and Margot onset
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "It was the best," Margot said about all of the movies they watched to prep. "It was so fun."

    Closeup of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie
    Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

    Well, that help from Greta paid off because Margot nailed the role of Barbie, and the film went on to be the biggest box office movie of the year.

    Margot Robbie dancing in a scene from &quot;Barbie&quot;
    Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    To learn more about how Margot got into character, check out the Actors on Actors clip below or watch the full episode.

    Variety / Twitter: @Variety