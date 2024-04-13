Logan Lerman Can't Escape That "Internet Boyfriend" Title And His Wholesome Reaction Says It All

Celebrities receiving and learning how to accept certain compliments is becoming my new favorite genre, and Logan Lerman is the latest to add to the lore.
The internet has had its fair share of men it's deemed its "internet boyfriend" — from Michael B. Jordan and Jeremy Allen White to Timothée Chalamet and Pedro Pascal — and the list seems to be getting longer and longer.
Logan has also been placed in that category and has consistently kept his spot there for years. During a recent press run for his new drama series, We Were the Lucky Ones, ETalk asked Logan how it felt knowing he was "one of the longest-running internet boyfriends of all time" and that so many people were proud of him.
After hearing the words of appreciation, Logan's face immediately lit up.
Once he had fully digested the words, Logan became bashful, unsure of how to respond appropriately. Watching him go through a series of emotions in such a short time was so sweet to watch and you could tell the moment really meant something to him.
"Well, that's really nice of you to say any of that," Logan said. "I don't know how to even process it. That's really sweet."
"I don't recognize that at all — or, I haven't until you said it right now, which is really sweet and it feels really good."
Logan, who got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan last year, added that this was new information to him. He felt like he could shrivel up in his chair because he was "so uncomfortable" by it.
"It's really nice to hear and it means a lot. The fact that you think that means a lot to me."
How sweet!
To watch the adorable interaction in all of its glory, watch Logan's interview with ETalk below: