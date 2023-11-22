Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Logan Lerman And Longtime Girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan Are Officially Engaged, And They Announced It In The Cutest Way

    "Here comes the bride..."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Logan Lerman proposed to his longtime girlfriend Analuisa "Ana" Corrigan, and, spoiler alert, she said, "YES!"

    Closeup of Ana and Logan sitting next to each other at a table
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Audi

    Ana, a 28-year-old ceramics artist, announced the big news on her Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet post, revealing Logan, 31, popped the question.

    Closeup of Analuisa Corrigan wearing a tweed jacket and bandeau top
    Kevin Winter / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Ana shared a carousel to commemorate the moment, which included images of black and white photo booth photos, and a video of her holding hands with Logan as she showed off her engagement ring.

    She captioned the post, "That's Mrs. Logie to you."

    Closeup of Logan and Ana outside on an event
    Kevin Winter / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    To which he replied:

    &quot;Love you sweetie&quot;
    Ana Corrigan /instagram.com

    Logan and Ana initially began dating while he was in LA and she was in NYC, according to an interview she did with Architectural Digest. At the beginning of the pandemic, Ana found herself staying on the west coast longer than she expected after visiting Logan.

    Although they've both remained somewhat private about their relationship, they both went Instagram official after posting each other on their birthdays.

    Congratulations to the happy couple!