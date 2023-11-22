Logan Lerman And Longtime Girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan Are Officially Engaged, And They Announced It In The Cutest Way

Logan Lerman proposed to his longtime girlfriend Analuisa "Ana" Corrigan, and, spoiler alert, she said, "YES!"
Ana, a 28-year-old ceramics artist, announced the big news on her Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet post, revealing Logan, 31, popped the question.
Ana shared a carousel to commemorate the moment, which included images of black and white photo booth photos, and a video of her holding hands with Logan as she showed off her engagement ring.
She captioned the post, "That's Mrs. Logie to you."
To which he replied:
Logan and Ana initially began dating while he was in LA and she was in NYC, according to an interview she did with Architectural Digest. At the beginning of the pandemic, Ana found herself staying on the west coast longer than she expected after visiting Logan.
Although they've both remained somewhat private about their relationship, they both went Instagram official after posting each other on their birthdays.