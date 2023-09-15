    Lili Reinhart Shared A Message For Those Struggling With Their Body Image Because Of All Of The Glamorized "Skinny" Images In Mainstream Media

    "I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lili Reinhart shared some thoughts on the continuous glamorization of skinny bodies in media and the effects it has on people.

    closeup of Lili at an event
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Max Mara

    On Thursday, the Riverdale star took to Twitter and opened up to her fans about her current feelings of "body dysmorphia" and her wish to see more "average size arms" become mainstream representation.

    closeup of Lili in a spaghetti strap dress and thick diamond necklace
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    "I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women," Lili wrote on Twitter. "My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently."

    "We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent."

    closeup of Lili in a blazer
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    Lili has never shied away from speaking openly about the relationship she has with her body. She's previously admitted to not feeling "at home" in her own skin and feeling "betrayed" by her body for naturally changing.

    her IG story saying she&#x27;s going to be vulnerable in talking about her body
    Lili Reinhart / Instagram: @lilireinhart

    She's also called out celebrities like Kim Kardashian "whose entire image revolves around their bodies" for promoting unhealthy eating habits in the name of beauty for the Met Gala.

    lili&#x27;s message on her IG story
    Lili Reinhart / Instagram: @lilireinhart

    So when Lili posted her message on Twitter yesterday, it came as a reminder for those who have a strained relationship with their bodies.

    closeup of her at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD," Lili added. "Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn."

    "The amount of time I’ve wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane. I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren’t alone."

    closeup of her at an event
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

    And to ensure the message reached as many people as possible, Lili also shared the tweets on her Instagram Story.

    Lili Reinhart / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/lilireinhart/3191972771344999708/, Lili Reinhart / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/lilireinhart/3191972793474120256/

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.