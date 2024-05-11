Skip To Content
goodful FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    13 Powerful Life Lessons Everyone Should Hear At Least Once, No Matter How Old You Are

    The more you know.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community about things they learned about life that would've come in handy a lot earlier in life, and here's what they said:

    1. "Don't assume you truly know anybody, especially if they have not dealt with traumatic experiences before."

    NBC

    "Most people will not practice what they preach and when shit hits the fan, you might be severely disappointed. If you can, go to therapy, even if your life is okay. Do so in order to prepare for the curve balls that might await you."

    sarahbanana

    2. "Stop worrying about what other people think of you."

    Three women displaying exaggerated expressions of discomfort and annoyance
    Sf Film / SF Film / courtesy Everett Collection

    "The only person you really have to answer to is yourself. If you're at peace with your life, that's all that really matters."

    dlbroadus6229

    3. "Get yourself a credit card that gives you travel points."

    Netflix

    "Use it only and exclusively for paying your bills, utilities, groceries, gas, and other expenses like that. Everything you budget for the month should be paid with that card. Why? If you pay for that stuff in cash, you'll only get the stuff. But paying it with a credit card that has travel rewards points? You'll be a little closer to a free trip each month."

    mushydaisy592

    4. "Leave your eyebrows alone."

    Individual in elaborate medieval costume with headdress, focus on expressive face, another person in similar attire in background
    Hallmark Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

    If you have two of them then you're good. Stop messing with them."

    anonymisss

    5. "Protect your peace. Don't force yourself to be around people who bring you down simply because you feel you have to."

    FX

    "You don't have to agree with everyone — stand in your truth. You feel some type of way about a person/topic/whatever for a reason. Do not ignore your inner voice. It makes you aware of red flags and tells your gut important shit. Also, don't apologize for stuff you don't need to apologize for. For example, if you want to cut back on drinking/partying and people around you are calling you boring, just know you're not boring, darling. You are finding the balance that's best for you, THEY are the boring ones for being so cliché. You will find people who appreciate you with or without the other."

    chasingsmiles

    6. "Good people are not always nice people. Nice people are not always good people. Learn the difference."

    Four characters from a TV show in a social gathering, holding drinks and conversing
    Ron Jaffe / © AMC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    debrahsanders

    7. "What you think about yourself is much more important than what others think about you."

    HBO

    originalsealion28

    8. "Don’t neglect your social skills and build your network!"

    Four actors portraying friends gather closely around a computer screen in a scene
    Merrick Morton/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Go out regularly, in your area, to events related to work or hobbies. Find communities online if you don’t have time for that. Post some things on social media to let people know you exist.

    I learned the hard way. I’ve got two degrees, taught myself a slew of marketing skills, and am a musician too. I’ve spent way too much time working on myself and not enough time meeting people who could’ve helped me get more work in the fields I like.

    I know, my fellow introverts, it sucks. People are ewww a lot of times, but I’ve come to a very hard truth that my life would be a lot better if I put a little more work into this. It’s not too late though."

    mattkpil

    9. "The only debt you should have is your mortgage payment. Buy cars used and pay cash. If you don't have cash, you can't afford it. Pay off your credit cards completely every month. I haven't paid interest to anyone in 20 years."

    ABC

    "Boomer here, I have a few other things you should know:

    1. If your employer provides any kind of 401K, profit sharing, or savings program and they're contributing some of the money, make sure to use it to the fullest extent.

    2. If you're not getting a full-time job right out of high school, find an employer who will pay for your college. Don't apply to colleges you (or your parents) can't afford. Unless you're going to be a doctor or engineer, don't finance your education.

    3. Unless you're rich, don't major in a field where there are no jobs. They can afford to have degrees in poetry, women's studies, and art — you probably can't."

    edgycat84

    10. "Only you can make you unhappy."

    Woman in a floral blouse sits at a desk, with a small figure on the table, in a classroom setting
    Tina Rowden / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    jealouspear29

    11. "Haters will hate no matter what ."

    PBS

    "So, you might as well do what makes you happy without worrying about what other people think."

    vibrantwolf14

    12. "Almost no one, anywhere in the history of the world, has been remembered for working countless hours, ignoring their family, or not spending enough time with their spouse."

    Four women in pajamas are mock-singing into household items
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Accept what you are: a person occupying a brief period of time. Live accordingly and value the things that really matter. Make an impact today by being good to someone."

    brianwittrup

    13. "I have a habit of constantly looking in my rearview mirror and side-view mirrors because I like to be a defensive driver."

    A24

    "But I realized it's a metaphor for how I live which is in the past. Learn from your past, so you can live for the present, and prepare for your future."

    trismi928

    Is there another valuable life lesson you want to share with the world? Let us know in the comments — it could help someone without even knowing it.