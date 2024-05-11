1."Don't assume you truly know anybody, especially if they have not dealt with traumatic experiences before."
2."Stop worrying about what other people think of you."
3."Get yourself a credit card that gives you travel points."
4."Leave your eyebrows alone."
5."Protect your peace. Don't force yourself to be around people who bring you down simply because you feel you have to."
6."Good people are not always nice people. Nice people are not always good people. Learn the difference."
7."What you think about yourself is much more important than what others think about you."
8."Don’t neglect your social skills and build your network!"
9."The only debt you should have is your mortgage payment. Buy cars used and pay cash. If you don't have cash, you can't afford it. Pay off your credit cards completely every month. I haven't paid interest to anyone in 20 years."
10."Only you can make you unhappy."
11."Haters will hate no matter what ."
12."Almost no one, anywhere in the history of the world, has been remembered for working countless hours, ignoring their family, or not spending enough time with their spouse."
13."I have a habit of constantly looking in my rearview mirror and side-view mirrors because I like to be a defensive driver."
