We asked the BuzzFeed Community, specifically people 30 and older, to share advice they wish they had known earlier in life. Here's what they've learned: 1. "Choose your battles and know when to walk away from people." Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection "This could be a simple disagreement, an argument with someone at the moment, or something bigger like realizing a friendship or relationship is coming to an end. Why keep arguing with someone who's trying to drag you to a level that's beneath you or someone whom you've clearly outgrown, or someone who's outgrown you?"—scorow524 2. "Treat mistakes as life lessons and you will have fewer regrets." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC "Learning does not stop when school ends if you don’t want it to."—shannondiciano19 3. "You don't need to be in a relationship to be happy." Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection "At 47, I have fully embraced my singledom. I feel more fulfilled & content with life than I ever have."—onajourny76 4. "Adopt healthy habits early and they will be easier to maintain." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF MTV "Eat healthy foods and don't be afraid to try new foods! Find what kind of exercise makes you come alive (yoga, pilates, HIIT, running, just walking with a podcast, etc.) and take supplements — your body will thank you! Also, don't obsess about the number on the scale. Your body will change as you get older, so you'll need different ways to measure what's healthy for you; like do you feel stronger? Do you like how you look in clothes? Do you have energy? Take care of your health and your health will take care of you."—arianaebersviller 5. "You can do everything right and still lose." A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection "Most people need to be offended and outraged because the only emotion they feel comfortable expressing is anger. Never argue with fools who like being angry."—certified_drapetomaniac 6. "People in your life are like characters in a book." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF MTV "Some will be there for a page or two, some for a whole chapter, and, if you’re lucky, some will accompany you throughout the rest of the book."—skimscissors40 7. "Always practice safe sex." Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection —boringvampire18 8. "Do it anyway! It’s your life; only you know what will work, fulfill you, and make you happy." Michael Becker /©Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection "I have changed so many jobs, so many hobbies, different living places, and each change has led me closer to who I am and what I love. Along the way, there were always people projecting their own insecurities and fears onto me, telling me I should do this or that I shouldn’t do that because x, y, z. Don’t live for other people and on other people's terms. Live your life for you!"—friesfriesfries 9. "The less people you chill with, the less BS you deal with." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Apple TV+ —issasnack22 10. "Get a High-Yield Savings Account (HYSA), ASAP!" Skip Bolen / © Amazon Prime Video / Courtesy Everett Collection "Make money on the money you have sitting in the bank."—theogrogueredshirt 11. "Be the better person by being a good person." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF AMC "That means being nice to people even when it's hard to do so."—jepsoncobb 12. "Embrace change." 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection "There will be times when you will feel lost, with no clear path forward. There will be times you will struggle to find your place in the world. Lean into that, because what you’re feeling now, you won’t feel forever. You will figure it out. You will land on your feet. You will find your way again. I promise."—adamcalcaterra 13. "The longest relationship you'll have in life is with yourself." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Comedy Central "It's so important to prioritize that relationship and strengthen it along the way."—seecarriecolor 14. "If there’s something you want to do, don’t wait for friends to do it with you because you’re scared to venture alone." Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection "You’ll wait forever and regret never doing it. Go and you’ll find like-minded people there. You’ll make friends there and your life will be richer for it. Live your life and forge your own path. Never wait for anyone else."—bubblyhero57 15. "Regular bills like utilities, insurance, cell phone, etc. are not reported in your credit history unless you don't pay them." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC "They do not always count toward a positive credit score, only credit cards and loans do that."—ihateredroses 16. "Find friends who share common interests with you instead of just sticking with the friends you have history with." JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection "If your interests stray in a different direction from those friends, you won’t have anyone with whom to talk about the things that actually excite you. It’s harder to make new friends when you get older."—ilikeruffles 17. "Love yourself and be grounded in who you are." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Tab Time / @iamtabithabrown / youtube.com "Build your resilience as early as possible, otherwise people and life's obstacles will tear you down. Keep God first. Be a good person and hold onto the good people in your life — go the extra mile for them."—redbunny94 18. "If you keep looking in the rearview mirror, you'll miss the beauty of the road ahead." Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection —dmcrowe12 Want to add to the list? Share some valuable life advice in the comments below!