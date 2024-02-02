Lenny and Lisa eloped on her 20th birthday in Las Vegas in 1987. She gave birth to Zoë, Lenny's only child, the following year. Lenny and Lisa would later separate in 1991 and officially divorce in 1993.
In this week's People cover story interview, Lenny explained how he and Lisa learned to raise their child together after their divorce, without getting the courts involved.
"I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it,” Lenny told People. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.”
Despite living separately, deciding on living arrangements for Zoë "flowed naturally" for them, according to Lenny. "She had her years of living with her mom, and then when she was 11, she moved in with me up until she went to college, and it worked out."
Being able to create a safe and nurturing co-parenting environment for Zoë was the main concern for Lenny and Lisa, so there was no room for egos.
"We did it with understanding and being able to handle our own business without getting others involved. That is what Let Love Rule is," he said while referencing the title of his debut album, which was heavily inspired by Bonet.
"It's when you remove ego and all of the other elements and do what you're supposed to do."