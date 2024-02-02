Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • bhm2024 badge

Lenny Kravitz Shared How He Was Able To Co-Parent With Lisa Bonet Without Getting Lawyers Involved, And I Truly Respect It

"We did it with understanding."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Lenny Kravitz will never pass up a chance to gush over his family, especially when it comes to his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, and his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

A closeup of Lenny
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Images

Lenny and Lisa eloped on her 20th birthday in Las Vegas in 1987. She gave birth to Zoë, Lenny's only child, the following year. Lenny and Lisa would later separate in 1991 and officially divorce in 1993.

A closeup of Lenny and Lisa at an event
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

In this week's People cover story interview, Lenny explained how he and Lisa learned to raise their child together after their divorce, without getting the courts involved.

Lenny on the red carpet in between his daughter and ex-wife
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

"I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it,” Lenny told People. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.”

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Despite living separately, deciding on living arrangements for Zoë "flowed naturally" for them, according to Lenny. "She had her years of living with her mom, and then when she was 11, she moved in with me up until she went to college, and it worked out."

Alexandra Wyman / WireImage / Getty Images

Being able to create a safe and nurturing co-parenting environment for Zoë was the main concern for Lenny and Lisa, so there was no room for egos.

The former couple holding hands
Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

"We did it with understanding and being able to handle our own business without getting others involved. That is what Let Love Rule is," he said while referencing the title of his debut album, which was heavily inspired by Bonet.

"It's when you remove ego and all of the other elements and do what you're supposed to do."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

We love to see it!

To learn more about Lenny, be sure to check out his full People interview.