Jennifer Love Hewitt had a few choice words about that summer selfie that caused fans to criticize her looks and call her "unrecognizable."
Back in September, the 9-1-1 star took to Instagram to address rumors that she did "something to her face," specifically an eyebrow lift, after debuting a new haircut and hair color.
And the more she posted with her new do, the more allegations and "wow, she doesn't look like herself" remarks she was hit with.
She ultimately denied the rumors, but had a little fun with her response by using various face-altering filters to troll the comments.
Well, during a recent interview on the Inside of You podcast, Jennifer added a little more context to that situation, while discussing what it's really like to age in Hollywood as a woman.
“Aging in Hollywood is really hard. You can’t do anything right,” Jennifer told host Michael Rosenbaum before talking about the infamous post that started all the commotion. “I was getting my hair done, and I had not a stitch of makeup on, so, I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought.”
"A bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable.’ ‘She’s unrecognizable, so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.’ This is crazy, right?”
The veteran actor went on to explain how she used several outlandishly filtered pictures to combat the allegations, but even that backfired on her a little bit.
"They came after me for [using those filters], and they were like, ‘Well, now she’s just defending herself, and why is she defending?’ I realized I can do no right.”
But Jennifer realized that if you "age gracefully" or decide to get work done, someone is always going to have something to say, and she'll never be able to please everyone.
“You don’t want to care what people think about you, but you have to care what people think about you.”
Here's a friendly reminder that we don't have a say on anyone's body but our own, AND not every opinion, especially the negative ones, need to be shared. To hear more from Jennifer, check out her full Inside of You episode below: