Jennifer Love Hewitt Addressed People Online Attacking Her For Using Filters After They Called Her "Unrecognizable" Over The Summer

"You have to care what people think about you."

Morgan Murrell
Jennifer Love Hewitt had a few choice words about that summer selfie that caused fans to criticize her looks and call her "unrecognizable."

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Back in September, the 9-1-1 star took to Instagram to address rumors that she did "something to her face," specifically an eyebrow lift, after debuting a new haircut and hair color.

And the more she posted with her new do, the more allegations and "wow, she doesn't look like herself" remarks she was hit with.

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Via Instagram: @jenniferlovehewitt

She ultimately denied the rumors, but had a little fun with her response by using various face-altering filters to troll the comments.

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt using a filter
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Via Instagram: @jenniferlovehewitt

Well, during a recent interview on the Inside of You podcast, Jennifer added a little more context to that situation, while discussing what it's really like to age in Hollywood as a woman.

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Chelsea Guglielmino / WireImage / Getty Images

“Aging in Hollywood is really hard. You can’t do anything right,” Jennifer told host Michael Rosenbaum before talking about the infamous post that started all the commotion. “I was getting my hair done, and I had not a stitch of makeup on, so, I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought.”

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Inside of You podcast

"A bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable.’ ‘She’s unrecognizable, so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.’ This is crazy, right?”

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The veteran actor went on to explain how she used several outlandishly filtered pictures to combat the allegations, but even that backfired on her a little bit.

"They came after me for [using those filters], and they were like, ‘Well, now she’s just defending herself, and why is she defending?’ I realized I can do no right.”

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt using a face filter
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Via Instagram: @jenniferlovehewitt

But Jennifer realized that if you "age gracefully" or decide to get work done, someone is always going to have something to say, and she'll never be able to please everyone.

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“You don’t want to care what people think about you, but you have to care what people think about you.”

Closeup of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Inside of You podcast

Here's a friendly reminder that we don't have a say on anyone's body but our own, AND not every opinion, especially the negative ones, need to be shared. To hear more from Jennifer, check out her full Inside of You episode below:

