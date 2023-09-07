Jennifer Love Hewitt Addressed Rumors That She "Did Something To Her Face" After Fans Expressed That They Can't Recognize Her

Jennifer Love Hewitt is setting the record straight on those eye brow lift rumors that have been floating around, and she's having a little fun while doing it.
Whenever celebrities make a change to their appearance, whether it's a new hair color or a facelift, people on the internet are quick to express their opinion on it and sometimes even create their own narratives to go with it.
And that's what recently happened with Jennifer when her hairstylist Nikki Lee debuted the actor's transition from blonde bra-length hair to a reddish-brown blunt bob.
But outside of her new do, some commenters thought the 9-1-1 star looked completely unrecognizable.
And when Jennifer started sharing selfies with her new cut, some even accused her of getting a brow lift.
And while there is absolutely nothing wrong with giving your body a little update via cosmetic surgery, plastic surgery, or fillers, Jennifer revealed she did not have a brow lift. On Sunday, she responded to the rumors on her Instagram story.
"So many people said I look different," Jennifer said, using a filter that exaggerated her facial features, as reported by Allure.
"I look the same as always."
"Couldn't look more natural."
"I woke up like this."
"Filters don't change you that much."
"JK. But seriously, let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."
She then went on to address the rumors head-on in a short clip: "Hi. I don't usually do this, but I've had a lot of people lately say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure. I don't know what that — I didn't even know you could lift your brows like that. The only thing that I've done is microblading."
She continued, "I have been using this product, and I'm noticing people bringing up my brows. I don't have anything on them today, really, except this product, but it's the Rare Beauty lifting gel stuff."
Referring to Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez, she says, "I mean, Selena, 'Thank you' is all I can say. I love it, so I'm going to put it up so that you know what it is, but that's what it is. That is the brow lifting that people are talking about. That's all I got."
Let this be a reminder that no one should feel that they have to prove something about their life or appearance to complete strangers. Let people live!