55 International Films And TV Shows On Netflix You'll Wish You Watched Sooner

Train to Busan (2016) Country: South KoreaType: MovieNetflix description: As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that's still safe.What fans are saying: My friends and I watched it a few days ago, and it blew our minds. It's only 2 hours long, but you feel like you've lived a whole lifetime when you're done.—abbym482ccd648 2. Wakfu (2011) Country: FranceType: SeriesNetflix description: Yugo, a 12-year-old Eliatrope with special powers, sets out on a mission to find his true family and uncover the mysteries of Wakfu.What fans are saying: It's a cartoon about a mystic child who is on a journey with his friends to find his lost people and to help everyone they come across in who's in need.—quintinlf7 ADVERTISEMENT 3. City of God (2002) Country: BrazilType: MovieNetflix description: Growing up in Rio de Janeiro slum, Rocket is able to avoid being drawn into a life of drugs and crime by having a passion for photography.What fans are saying: It is the BEST foreign film IMO.—kanaand26 4. The Silenced (2015) Country: South KoreaType: MovieNetflix description: There's more happening behind the walls of this school than meets the eye. And whatever it is, it's something sinister.What fans are saying: It's a horror/thriller movie set in the '30s about a sick girl who is sent to a boarding school where she'll "get better." Things start to get creepy when other girls start disappearing. It can be a bit confusing sometimes, because some of the transitions between scenes aren't that distinct, but the ending is awesome and the plot is really cool.—taylorjeanc2 5. The Wave (2015) Country: NorwayType: MovieNetflix description: A Norwegian geologist has just 10 minutes to save as many people as possible when a tsunami strikes a fjord community.What fans are saying: The Wave is one of my favorite movies! It's a Norwegian disaster movie set in a tiny mountain town. It's a very fresh take on the usual cliched disaster movies and the scenery is gorgeous. Just make sure you turn on the original Norwegian dialogue with subtitles because the English dub Netflix automatically selects is laughably bad.—ashleyw472385b29 6. Phoenix (2014) Country: GermanyType: MovieNetflix description: Unrecognizable to her husband after reconstructive facial surgery, a concentration camp survivor resolves to find out if he betrayer her to the Nazis.What fans are saying: It's this amazing movie about a concentration camp survivor who is on a mission to reunite with her husband. Except he might have been the reason she was caught in the first place.—lvswtht 7. Abzurdah (2015) Country: ArgentinaType: MovieNetflix description: A disenfranchised 16-year-old girl connects to an older man on the internet and after a brief one-sided affair descends into obsession and anorexia.What fans are saying: A beautiful movie from Argentina about a girl who fell in love with the wrong man. It also deals with eating disorder issues.—petrag4a86ddb52 ADVERTISEMENT 8. Cable Girls (2017) Country: SpainType: SeriesNetflix description: Being a woman in 1928 was no easy task. Four women in search of independence are brought together through their work as telephone operators.What fans are saying: It's so good!—jasminec40f731967 9. Omar (2013) Country: PalestineType: MovieNetflix description: The woman he loves is across the border, bus so is certain danger. He'll have to play both sides of the wall to survive. What fans are saying: It's a great movie! Everyone I have recommended it to has loved it. The cinematography in the move is great and it ends in a cliffhanger.—alexcochrane3313 10. Raw (2016) Country: Belgium and FranceType: MovieNetflix description: Forced to eat raw meat during a hazing ritual at her veterinary school, a young vegetarian develops an overpowering hunger for flesh in all its forms. What fans are saying: It's weird, dark, and a great coming of age film.—aaliyahchantelr 11. Call the Midwife (2017) Country: United KingdomType: SeriesNetflix description: This period drama set in impoverished East London in the 1950s follows a newly qualified midwife and her colleagues at a nursing convent.What fans are saying: I love the relationships between the characters and the realistic portrayal of life in 1950-60s England. This show has also awakened an unknown desire in me to cycle through the city in a cute blue dress and red cardigan.—judyl4faae2cc8 12. Queen (2014) Country: IndiaType: MovieNetflix description: A jilted bride decides to go on a her European honeymoon anyway, by herself, and ends up embarking on a journey of self-discovery.What fans are saying: I absolutely love the Bollywood film, "Queen". This girl, Rani, is basically left at the alter by her fiancé but instead of letting it ruin her life, she decides to go on her honeymoon, alone. It's really empowering and inspiring that this shy girl was able to travel to Paris and Amsterdam by herself and yet meet people that would show her that she can be strong- without a man. The movie is half in English/in Hindi but there's subtitles so... go watch it!!—samg4b6483ab9 ADVERTISEMENT 13. The Butterfly's Dream (2013) Country: TurkeyType: MovieNetflix description: Forced to work in a coal min during World War II, two young poets find some escape when they both fall for the same woman.What fans are saying: The Butterfly's Dream (Kelebeğin Rüyası) is an amazing movie. It has the perfect blend of social issues, romance and light-hearted humor.—bsksn 14. 3% (2016) Country: BrazilType: SeriesNetflix description: A world divided into progress and devastation. The link between the two sides - Offshore and Inland - is a rigorous and painstaking system called The Process. Everyone in Inland has a chance to go through The Process to live a better life in Offshore. But only 3% make it through.What fans are saying: It is an amazing show. It's very innovative and honestly, kind of fucked up, but in the best way. —tamarag4468b9feb 15. Girlhood (2014) Country: FranceType: SeriesNetflix description: Disillusioned with life at school and at home, a cynical teenager drops out, joins a gang, and begins an arduous search for independence.What fans are saying: It's about a teenage girl who falls in with a rough crowd in Paris. I was in love with the way it subtly explored female friendship, in addition to issues of race, class, and gender.—imafreakokay 16. Quiz From God (2014) Country: South KoreaType: SeriesNetflix description: The experts at a university's forensic medical office investigate unexplainable fatalities, uncovering diseases and other causes of death.What fans are saying: It's a Korean forensic show about a medical team that helps the police investigate murders and other mysterious deaths. Definitely one of my favorites!—tenshi7 17. The Invisible Guest (2016) Country: SpainType: MovieNetflix description: After waking next to his now-dead lover in a hotel room, a young businessman hires a prominent lawyer to figure out how he ended up a murder suspect.What fans are saying: it's an amazing Spanish film with twists and turns around every corner.—kirstenn4abcc926c ADVERTISEMENT 18. Hope (2013) Country: South KoreaType: MovieNetflix description: After 8-year-old So-won narrowly survives a brutal sexual assault, her family labors to help her heal while coping with their own rage and grief.What fans are saying: It's so good, it makes me cry every time i see it—jkbuzzfeed 19. Nymphomaniac (2014) Country: DenmarkType: MovieNetflix description: A woman who self-identifies as a nymphomaniac tells her life story to a sympathetic stranger who found her bleeding in an abandoned alleyway. What fans are saying: It's great and has a lot more to it besides the sex and the actors are amazing. Plus it's directed by Lars von Trier.—lizzkd 20. The Beauty Inside (2015) Country: South KoreaType: MovieNetflix description: Awakening each day in a different body, Woo-jin must constantly adjust. But the biggest adjustment may be the one his girlfriend has to make.What fans are saying: It's a South Korean film based off of David Levithan's book, Every Day. It's about a person who wakes up every day in a new body. They fall in love with a woman, and the movie is about them navigating their new relationship and learning that love is about the soul, not the body. The cinematography is stunning and the characters are like-able. I love this movie!—fortbuilder394 21. The Wedding Party (2016) Country: NigeriaType: MovieNetflix description: They vowed to stay chaste until marriage, but first, they'll have to survive the trip down the aisle.What fans are saying: It's sooo amazing!!! The storyline and the fashion makes it easy to watch multiple times.—jaida 22. Skins (2007) Country: United KingdomType: SeriesNetflix description: The lives of a group of teenagers in Bristol, England, are followed through two years of sixth form, with the story line exploring controversial subjects like substance abuse, sexuality, teenage pregnancy, personality and eating disorders, and mental illness.What fans are saying: "Why?" Just take a look at their goddamn faces. —alexafrancine ADVERTISEMENT 23. Suburra (2015) Country: Italy and FranceType: Movie (but there's a series too) Netflix description: A grueling battle over turning a seaside town near Rome into a gambling paradise exposes criminal rivalries and endemic corruption on a grand scale.What fans are saying: It's Italian and there's both a movie and a show. You'll see rival crime families, corrupt politicians, and a sleazy priest. The plot and acting is superb, and it doesn't hurt that there's eye candy as well!—ferrarigirl 24. Club de Cuervos (2017) Country: MexicoType: SeriesNetflix description: A brother and sister battle high expectations and each other after inheriting a soccer team.What fans are saying: It is HILARIOUS!!! It is raunchy, dramatic, but oh sooo funny and I'm obsessed with it. I guarantee you will be too! —yuridianavilla 25. The Way He Looks (2014) Country: BrazilType: MovieNetflix description: A new classmate transforms the daily life of a blind teenger who longs for independence and disrupts his relationship with his best friend.What fans are saying: It's about a blind teenager who wants independence and tries to find it when a new student comes to his school. Beautifully filmed (great aesthetics) and it expanded my mind while doing a great job of making me empathize with the 3-dimensional characters :) I recommend it.—katiehay13kh 26. Boys Over Flowers (2009) Country: South KoreaType: SeriesNetflix description: Unassuming high school girl Jan-di stands up to, and eventually falls for, a spoiled rich kid who belongs to the school's most powerful clique.What fans are saying: It's an AWESOME show!—j4aeb1be21 27. Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012) Country: AustraliaType: SeriesNetflix description: Get ready to immerse yourself in the opulent, exciting, and sometimes dangerous world of Australia's leading lady, Det. Phryne Fisher.What fans are saying: Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries is absolutely delightful, and there are three seasons featuring our favourite elegant and clever lady detective. It's set in Melbourne during the roaring twenties. The costumes alone are worth watching for, plus there's a cheeky will they/won't they between Miss Fisher and the local constable, Jack. —amberm4b2f52b92 28. Velvet (2014) Country: SpainType: SeriesNetflix description: In 1950s Spain, the heir to a fashion house romances a beautiful seamstress who works for the company, despite the objections of his family.What fans are saying: It's incredible!—elaineelizabethclare 29. Love (2015) Country: France and BelgiumType: MovieNetflix description: A man in an unsatisfying marriage recalls the details of an intense past relationship with an ex-girlfriend when he gets word that she may be missing.What fans are saying: Love by Gaspar Noe is the most gorgeously shot film I have ever seen (and I'm a film major). Also it is SO SEXY and SO EXPLICIT. Good for a Netflix and chill, as long as you're cool with your heart getting ripped out at the end.—alyssakk06 30. The Time in Between (2013) Country: SpainType: SeriesNetflix description: With Spain on the brink of civl war, a Madrid dressmaker follows a lover to Morocco, loses a fortune, and ends up a spy for the Allies.What fans are saying: One of my all time favorite shows about a seamstress-turned-spy during the Spanish civil war. So wild and dramatic and the fashion is AMAZING!—lindseycm 31. Chewing Gum (2015) Country: United KingdomType: SeriesNetflix description: Meet Tracey, a religious Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old who is fast finding out that the more she learns about the world, the less she understands.What fans are saying: I loooooove this show!—briannam4ff95d496 32. My Life as a Zucchini (2016) Country: Switzerland and FranceType: MovieNetflix description: A 9-year-old boy finds his life upended when he's sent to live in an orphanage in this stop-motion animated tale of loss, friendship, and young love.What fans are saying: It's a super cute clay-maytion type of movie. It's funny and super touching at the same time. It's in French as well :) I cried at the end.—alywhitman 33. Neerja (2016) Country: IndiaType: MovieNetflix description: A 23-year-old flight attendant faces down terrorists and her own fears to save her passengers when a New York-bound jet is hijacked by terrorists.What fans are saying: It's a movie from Bollywood based on the real life of Neerja Bhanot. Very well made with great acting. Just don't forget to have a tissue box when you watch it.—laaphost 34. Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017) Country: South KoreaType: SeriesNetflix description: Born with supernatural strength, Bong-soon fights evil and procures justice while getting tangled in a love triangle with her CEO boss and cop crush.What fans are saying: It's a Korean drama about a girl with amazing strength. All the characters are awesome and realistic and it has the most a adorable and healthy realationships I've ever seen in a K-drama. I give it a 10/10 and would put my heart through that again.—sofifi 35. Ingobernable (2017) Country: MexicoType: SeriesNetflix Sadece Sen (2014) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: TurkeyType: MovieNetflix description: An ex-boxer falls in love with a blind woman and starts to build a new life, but his violent past returns to endanger them both.What fans are saying: Let me tell you, if you are looking to have a night in, watch a romantic movie that will make you sob and restore your faith in love... Then this is the movie for you!!—ritzel99 38. When a Snail Falls in Love (2016) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: ChinaType: SeriesNetflix description: Two talented crime solvers share a connection, but when one wants the relationship to move faster than the other, things get complicated.What fans are saying: It's a cops series, but it brings so much more than that. These crime unit cops are not the invincible cops who have it together. You see all of them grow from their mistakes and I just enjoy Ji Bai's and Xu Xu's connection because it's not lustful/phsyical but a deep emotional one. —ritzel99 39. La Esclava Blanca (2016) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: ColombiaType: SeriesNetflix description: In Colombia in 1821, a white orphan is taken in by black slaves. Years after being torn from them, she returns to find her family and childhood love.What fans are saying: La Esclava Blanca is a Colombian soap opera about a white girl raised by escaped slaves. There’s romance and deceit and typical telenovela antics. It’s so dramatic but you won’t be able to stop watching.—gabrielled457d7c8d1 40. Descendants of the Sun (2016) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: South KoreaType: SeriesNetflix description: After a chance meeting in a hospital, an ardent soldier falls for a gifted surgeon. Opposing philosophies tear them apart, but fate has other plans.What fans are saying: If you've ever wanted to try out a K-drama series but never knew where to start, give Descendants of the Sun a try! Its a military drama, hospital drama, and a rom-com all wrapped into one. You will laugh, you will cry, and you will get invested in the two leads, who are actually getting married at the end of October!—mrskyloren 41. Border Security: Australia's Front Line (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: AustraliaType: SeriesNetflix description: Go behind the scenes to discover the peculiar and sometimes dangerous challenges facing the men and women securing Australia's airports and seaports.What fans are saying:None of my friends get my obsession with this show, but whenever I feel upset or overwhelmed, I watch it. It's so calming yet interesting, and I love hearing about all the cases on the show. They also have an American and Canadian version—kelbell63 42. The Returned (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: FranceType: SeriesNetflix description: On returning home and finding they're believed to be dead, a collection of near-strangers from the same village try to find a reason for their plight.What fans are saying: Les Revenants or The Returned, as it is on Netflix, was great! I was addicted! And I was learning a bit of French, so that's cool. There was an American version, but I have yet to watch it.—tlott1912 43. Mary Kom (2014) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: IndiaType: MovieNetflix description: The daughter of a poor rice farmer overcomes the objections of her father and the demands of a male-dominated society to pursue a career in boxing.What fans are saying: Reasons to watch:#1 It's a true story about a badass woman boxer#2 Priyanka Chopra plays Mary Kom #3 The beautiful Hindi dialogue with subtitles#4 It's fierce, fun & inspiring#5 PRIYANKA CHOPRA!—edythegates 44. Crashing (2016) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: EnglandType: SeriesNetflix description: It follows the lives of six twenty-somethings living together as property guardians in a massive disused hospital.What fans are saying: The characters of the show are all adorable and quirky and while it's light hearted, it also hits on some harder topics like love and betrayal.—remide 45. Viva (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: Ireland (set in Cuba)Type: MovieNetflix description: A hairdresser is thrilled when his dream of becoming a nightclub drag performer comes true, until his disapproving estranged father suddenly appears.What fans are saying: Viva is an amazing Spanish-language movie about a young man who does drag. When his father unexpectedly returns to his life, he must come to terms with who he is. This movie made me cry! I can't recommend it enough! —chelzzea 46. The Host (2006) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: South KoreaType: MovieNetflix description: A mutant creature has developed from toxic chemical dumping. When the monster scoops up the daughter of a snack-bar owner, he races to save her.What fans are saying: It's my all time favorite monster movie. Packed with action, dark comedy, and very touching moments as well. It's also by the same director, and in somewhat of the same style as Okja. So if you enjoyed that, I highly recommend checking it out!—mitsukol 47. Rita (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: DenmarkType: SeriesNetflix description: A feisty teacher dazzles in the classroom, but outside, she needs a little extra help dealing with life's lessons.What fans are saying: It really portrays the struggles of being a teacher, while also being really entertaining. —emmah4ea25382c 48. Canada's Worst Handyman (2006) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: CanadaType: SeriesNetflix description: Groups of the country's most inept amateur builders attend the Handyman Rehabilitation Centre to attempt a series of home improvement projects.What fans are saying: My bf and I just discovered something called Canada's Worst Handyman. It's a reality show that features a group of folks nominated as the "worst handymen" and they have to renovate a house (with the help of some professionals, who also coach/teach them how to do things the right way). We've only watched 1 episode but we're hooked! It's alarmingly hysterical how many of them lack basic common sense.....and how that one guy is even still alive after the shenanigans he's had trying to fix things around his own house!—ewera481 49. Palm Trees in the Snow (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: SpainType: MovieNetflix description: She came to a distant land to uncover her parent's past, only to find paradise hides many dark secrets.What fans are saying: Palm Trees in the Snow (Palmeras en la Nieve) is an epic love story mixed in with historical events from Spain and their African colony of Equatorial Guinea. Think of it as the Spanish modern day version of Gone with the Wind. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!—elenah42b6e7121 50. Hello My Twenties! (2017): View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: South KoreaType: SeriesNetflix description: The last of five to join the Belle Epoque shared residence, timid Eun-jae arrives in Seoul. She finds her housemates just as cold as the city itself. What fans are saying: Hello My Twenties, also called Age of Youth (청춘시대), is a Korean drama about a share house with 5 girls who live very different lives. It doesn't focus on romance as much as it focuses on friendship. It is both heartbreaking and funny at the same time. I highly recommend it.—kittykat22 51. Raees (2017) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: IndiaType: MovieNetflix description: After street smart kid Raees rises to become Gujarat's bootlegging king in the 1980s, he tries to balance his life of crime with helping people.What fans are saying: Raees (Shah Rukh Khan) is the best performance by far!—stuckinwonder16 52. Glitch (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: Australia Type: SeriesNetflix description: A police officer and a doctor face an emotionally charged mystery when seven local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form.What fans are saying: It's an Australian show that I binged in one sitting. Season 1 is now on Netflix globally. Seriously, I've watched it three times through already. It's such a unique and compelling plot and I love the acting.—mdeets 53. Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (2016) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: JapanType: SeriesNetflix description: Patrons of an otherwise mundane Japanese diner find simple yet profound connections with one another based on the shared love of a particular dish.What fans are saying: If you want a chill, easy watch as a momentary escape from all the horrid things going on in the world, may I suggest: Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (may leave you crying in some episodes though). –Joy B. Bernido, Facebook 54. Wentworth (2013) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: AustraliaType: SeriesNetflix description: Bea Smith is sent to Wentworth prison after being charged with attempted murder of her husband. With hierarchies and cliques already formed in the prison, Bea must learn how to survive.What fans are saying: Suspenseful, exciting, and sometimes heartbreaking, definitely worth checking out! –Ashley Anderson, Facebook 55. Look Who's Back (2015) View this video on YouTube youtube.com Country: GermanyType: MovieNetflix description: When Adolf Hitler reawakens at the site of his former bunker 70 years later, he's mistaken for a brilliant comedian ad becomes a media phenomenon. What fans are saying: It’s funny and relevant in this political climate.—hallenobles *Note: Submissions may have been edited for length and/or clarity. Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed articles? Make sure to follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter! 