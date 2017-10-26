55 International Films And TV Shows On Netflix You'll Wish You Watched Sooner

Country: South Korea

Type: Movie

Netflix description: As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that's still safe.

What fans are saying: My friends and I watched it a few days ago, and it blew our minds. It's only 2 hours long, but you feel like you've lived a whole lifetime when you're done.

—abbym482ccd648