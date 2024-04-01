    People Are Loving The Way Ice-T Responded To A Question About Women In Their 40s Wearing Bathing Suits And Leggings

    "Ice-T loves him some Coco!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fans are loving the way Ice-T has proven time and time again that he's his wife, Coco Austin's, biggest fan.

    Coco, in a striped dress and heels, and Ice-T, in a hoodie and cap, posing together on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    On Saturday, Twitter user @ByBellaArtist asked the Twitterverse this question about women 40 and up wearing certain clothing:

    Twitter: @ByBellaArtist

    The post received over 1,000 responses and nearly 80 quote tweets, and one was from the Law & Order: SVU star. The 66-year-old entertainer chimed in to give his opinion on the topic by using his 45-year-old wife as inspiration.

    The couple in retro-inspired outfits, one in a pinstripe suit and hat, the other in a high-waisted ensemble with fishnets
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

    He shared this response along with one of Coco's professional modeling photos...

    Ice-T tweets admiration for his wife Coco&#x27;s modeling work, celebrating her 45th birthday and women&#x27;s vitality in their 40s
    Ice T / Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

    ...and a photo from her recent birthday celebration:

    Twitter: @cocosworld

    With so much online critique and criticism about what women of any age "should or should not" be wearing, many people praised Ice-T for celebrating Coco's style instead of trying to police it:

    Twitter: @Tina_Castalia
    Tweet expressing missing the show &quot;Ice T and Coco&quot; on E!
    x.com
    Tweet praises Ice T for supporting his wife Coco&#x27;s success, highlighting their strong relationship
    x.com
    Tweet text: Advocating for valuing women regardless of age, emphasizing compatibility over societal norms
    x.com
    A screenshot of a tweet by user dezi stormz expressing admiration for Ice-T&#x27;s consistent support of a woman
    x.com
    ICE T loves him some Coco!!!!
    x.com
    Tweet appreciates someone celebrating their partner&#x27;s confidence without jealousy, desires similar respect in a future relationship
    x.com

    It also encouraged other women to speak out about feeling more confident and beautiful in their 40s, as well as other husbands who are just as supportive of their wives:

    Twitter: @Kari_Nautique

    Twitter: @Kcei13th

    Twitter: @kiki_daire

    Twitter: @michellebrusse

    Twitter: @deshstar_

    I don't know about you, but I genuinely love it when I get on social media, and it's filled with positivity.

    And remember, celebrate yourself even when no one else will!