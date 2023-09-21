    Halsey And Avan Jogia Are Reportedly Dating, And People Are Saying This Is One Couple That Just Makes Sense

    Halsey and Avan Jogia are reportedly dating and, of course, people on the internet had A LOT to say about it.

    Halsey was spotted kissing and holding hands with the Victorious star during a night out together in Hollywood on Tuesday.

    closeup of halsey
    The two looked cute as they were photographed laughing together as Avan wrapped Halsey in his arms.

    closeup of avan
    News of this budding romance comes several months after the "Die For Me" singer and her ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin called it quits. The two share a son together — two-year-old Ender Ridley Aydin.

    As for the Choose Love star, he was most recently romantically linked to actor Cleopatra Coleman, who he dated from 2017–2021. Prior to that, he was in a relationship with Zoey Deutch for five years (2012–2017).

    But when news broke about Halsey and Avan's PDA-filled date, people on Twitter couldn't help but think the two were equal parts random and equal parts perfect match:

    No matter what, we just love seeing people happy, so cheers to the new couple!