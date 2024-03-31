19 Post-Breakup Tweets To Remind You That You're Worth Celebrating — With Or Without Them

Getting over a breakup can be tough, believe me, I know, I'm currently going through one and the emotional roller coaster that comes with it.
And while I've done my fair share of facing my emotions head-on, taking on new hobbies, girls' nights, dates, watching relatable TikToks, and blasting ridiculously sad songs at the highest volume, sometimes the thing that really put me in a good mood was an encouraging tweet.
So, if you're in the middle of grieving a relationship or looking to stick a big middle finger up to your ex, I promise there's a tweet in here for you:
