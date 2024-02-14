If You're Dealing With A Breakup Here Are 21 Tweets To Help You, No Matter Where You Are On Your Healing Journey

Hey y'all! My name's Morgan and I'm a self-proclaimed certified lovergirl. I love love and nothing makes me happier than seeing people in love or being loved on — whether it's romantic love, platonic love, or self-love, I can't get enough of it.
But even though Valentine's Day is one of my favorite holidays, I'm currently in the process of letting go of someone I still love...mourning the memories, while still appreciating the time we shared.
And while I've had my fair share of self-reflection, nights out with friends, sending 11-minute voicemails (don't judge me), and picking up new hobbies, the internet has also been a place of comfort. From TikTok videos that fit my situation to tweets that just get it, this healing process has taken a village.
So, if you're also dealing with heartbreak, here are some tweets that may help, no matter where you are on your journey: