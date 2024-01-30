Skip To Content
    The "Sesame Street" Muppets Were Super Supportive Of Elmo After He Accidentally Started A Discussion On Mental Health Online

    More than a Muppet...

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Word must've traveled fast around Sesame Street because the rest of the Muppets are stepping up to the plate after Elmo sent Twitter into a frenzy.

    sesame street characters gathered outside
    Don Perdue / PBS / courtesy Everett Collection

    On Monday morning, as people wrestled out of bed to start their work week with remnants of the weekend still lingering in their mind, Elmo decided to share a message with his followers.

    A closeup of Elmo
    Richard Termine / PBS / courtesy Everett Collection

    But the furry creature didn't realize how such a simple question could hold so much impact with his audience.

    Twitter: @elmo

    Because it didn't take long for fans to react and the general theme within everyone's response was that we're all going through something!

    Here's are just a few of the answers Elmo received:

    Twitter: @Seamus_Malek

    Twitter: @NifMuhammad

    Twitter: @NatashaOladokun

    Bravo / Twitter: @JBfromDC89

    NBC / Twitter: @starsinmargins

    After reading the overwhelming amount of responses, Elmo shared just how important it is to check in on the people you care about. He also assured them that he'd be doing so again, soon.

    PBS / Twitter: @elmo

    Well, Elmo's friends wanted to make sure he knew he — and probably us too — also had someone to talk to if he ever needed it, and it was so sweet! They each reassured Elmo that he'd always have a friend to turn to.

    HBO

    There was Grover:

    PBS / Twitter: @Grover

    And Oscar the Grouch, who was self-aware enough to recognize his strengths and weaknesses:

    PBS / Twitter: @OscarTheGrouch

    Then Cookie Monster offered companionship and even some goodies:

    PBS / Twitter: @MeCookieMonster

    While Snuffleupagus ensured his "huge ears" would always be available to listen to his feelings:

    PBS / Twitter: @MrSnuffleupagus

    Bert offered a shoulder and a cup of tea whenever Elmo needed it:

    PBS / Twitter: @bertsesame

    And Ernie was eager to cheer him up, anytime, any place:

    PBS / Twitter: @SesameErnie

    Abby wanted to remind Elmo of the magic living inside of him:

    PBS / Twitter: @AbbyCadabbySST

    And the official Sesame Street account stressed the importance of mental health:

    PBS / Twitter: @sesamestreet

    Surprisingly, there were no supportive messages from Zoe or Rocco, but we'll leave that discussion for another day.

    PBS

    With all of the wild and ugly conversations that happen online, it was nice to see a positive conversation about mental health and friendship on my timeline. The fact that Elmo started it is just a bonus.