    Ciara Opened Up About The "Scary" Side Of Toxic Relationships, Ending Things With Future, And Finding "The One" In Russell Wilson

    "I want joy. I want to make sure that my cup is full."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ciara reflects on the "pivotal" moment when she knew it was time to leave a relationship that was no longer serving her, and how she knew Russell Wilson was the one for her.

    Closeup of Ciara
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

    During a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ciara opened up about ending things with Future, removing herself from toxicity, the work she did on herself post-breakup, and falling in love with her now-husband Russell.

    @ciara

    When you bout to let loose on a podcast with ya girl 🤟🏽😝😘

    ♬ original sound - habz.fx
    Ciara / TikTok

    Ciara and Future — whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash — began dating in 2012 and officially went public with their relationship in 2013. In May 2014, the two welcomed son Future Zahir into the world.

    Closeup of Future and Ciara
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Shortly after their son was born, Ciara called it quits with the "pushin P" rapper. Future was reportedly caught up in multiple cheating allegations, and Ciara had had enough.

    Closeup of Future and Ciara
    Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

    "When you know you're supposed to make a super defined decision in your life, you know it from your head to your feet, from your feet to your head, and your soul in your body, you know it," Ciara said on CHD about when she knew it was time to walk away from Future.

    Closeup of Ciara and Future
    Scott Cunningham / NBAE via Getty Images

    "It's almost like your taste buds change. You have a taste for a certain kind of thing and then your taste buds just go [Ciara acts out a gagging motion]."

    Closeup of Ciara
    Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

    "You have to also look in the mirror and reflect sometimes, too. 'What are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change, but what does that mean?' So, you have to define everything about making changes in your life that are very critical."

    Closeup of Ciara
    Rob Kim / Getty Images

    Ciara added that having a child changed the way she navigated relationships. Not only was she responsible for bettering herself and her situation, but she also had to think about what was best for her son.

    "When you have a child, there's no time to play around," Ciara added. "There's no time for experimentation. I am now responsible for another life. When you're tired, you're tired. We don't want to be tired all the time. I want joy. I want to make sure that my cup is full."

    Closeup of Ciara
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    "Toxicity will kill you. Putting toxic things into your body is not good. We have to be real with ourselves. 'What do you want out of life for yourself?' You have to be a little selfish in your thought process, and whatever's around you has to align with that."

    Closeup of Ciara
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    The "How We Roll" singer admitted that there's no fun in being confused about your relationship all the time or having someone take you on a ring-around. She added that it's in those moments where you lose yourself, and it can get scary. But ultimately, she knew she was tired of having her time wasted.

    Closeup of Ciara
    Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

    Ciara said she took the time to heal and reflect on the type of person she saw herself with. She remembers these thoughts being so vivid that when she met Russell, she just knew.

    Closeup of Russell Wilson and Ciara
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    After her breakup, Ciara didn't think she'd get into another relationship for another four years, but she began dating Russell back in 2015, and the rest is history.

    She first met the Denver Broncos quarterback at a basketball game in March 2015. They eventually had their first date at Ciara's house while her dad and son were home, although at the time, Ciara only viewed him as a friend.

    Closeup of Russell and Ciara
    Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

    They ended up talking for hours, and by the end of the night, Ciara revealed she "just knew." She remembers calling her best friend and telling her that he was "the one." His view on life and the feeling she got while talking to him made her realize how different he was from other men and how right he was for her.

    When they had their first official date outside of the house, during dinner, Russell told Ciara, "You're going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day." And that's something that's stuck with her for a long time, because his intention has remained the same.

    Closeup of Russell and Ciara
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

    Ciara and Russell tied the knot in July 2016. They've been together for eight years and recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

    Along with being Future's stepfather, Russell and Ciara share two kids together — 6-year-old Sienna Princess and 3-year-old Win Harrison. Ciara is also currently pregnant with their third child.

    While Ciara said "every day is not perfect," Russell is still the one she turns to when she's "at her lowest point." They also find ways to keep things exciting, like having date nights every Friday and trying new things together.

    Closeup of Russell and Ciara
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    What a beautiful story of love and healing! To learn more about Ciara, be sure to check out the full Call Her Daddy interview below!

    Spotify
    View this track on Spotify
    Spotify