    Cardi B Explained The "Annoying" Process Of Coming Up With Clean Versions Of Her Explicit Songs

    It just doesn't hit the same without the sexual innuendos.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cardi B revealed one of the downsides of making songs with raunchy lyrics.

    During a recent interview on Hot Ones, Cardi B answered a string of questions while eating hot wings that progressively got hotter.

    Cardi was asked how she feels about making radio-friendly versions of her songs, and she didn't waste any time giving her answer.

    "Annoying," Cardi yelled. "So annoying. I just did it practically two weeks ago. I was so over it."

    She revealed she recorded a clean version of her latest single, "Bongos," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. And Cardi had to get real creative with the new lyrics, because even the opening line of the song is X-rated.

    "In ['Bongos'] I'd be like, 'N***a, eat this ass like a plum.' So [when] I'm doing the clean version, I'm like, 'Baby, eat it up like a plum.'"

    But even that slight change didn't sit well with radio executives. The lyrics were still a little too suggestive for the pop radio charts.

    "They're like, 'No, you still can't play that for pop radio.' Whatever. So I'm like, 'Baby, eat these peaches and plums.' That sounds so corny!"

    Cardi B sitting on top of a disco ball during a performance
    "That sounds like Kidz Bop. But I had no choice. So baby, eat these peaches and plums."

    Cardi and Meg performed the song live for the first time at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. This is their second collaboration together.

    While she might not be a fan of the edited version, the song is already doing numbers on the Billboard charts — it climbed into the Top 5 Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart during its debut.

    To watch Cardi's full Hot Ones interview, check out the video below.

