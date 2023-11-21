Leonard's three children , who were involved in the making of the movie, also chimed in to support the film's use of prosthetics, adding that their late father would've agreed with the choice as well, because he did in-fact have a "nice, big nose."

“It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose," they wrote in a joint statement on Twitter. "Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.” They also noted that the critiques were “disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch — a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father.”

