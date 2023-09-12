  • VMAs badge

Bebe Rexha Admitted She Might Not Go To The MTV VMAs Because She's Worried About People Criticizing Her Weight

"I know criticism comes with the territory — sometimes it does get to me. I am human."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Bebe Rexha might be skipping tonight's MTV Video Music Awards.

A closeup of Bebe Rexha on the red carpet in a corset dress with a large bow on her back
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

On Monday, Bebe shared a message to her personal TikTok account where she expressed her hesitation about attending the VMAs because she's not feeling her most confident.

Bebe Rexha / tiktok.com

"The VMAs are tomorrow and I am anxious AF," Bebe said in the video. "I want to start off by saying I am very grateful and blessed to be able to be invited to these award shows and to be able to do what I love."

“I know that the criticism comes with the territory so I am all good with that. I mean, sometimes it does get to me. I am human.”

Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The "I'm Good" singer admitted that even though she's known for being a body-positive artist who promotes self-love, she's "not feeling so confident" at the moment.

Bebe Rexha / tiktok.com

“I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and, I guess, people talking about my weight. I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am.”

Although Bebe confirmed she already has an outfit that she wants to wear to the award show and that she'd love to celebrate her nomination, as well as her friends, her anxiety gets the best of her.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

This is Bebe's fifth MTV VMA nomination. This year, she's up for Best Collaboration for her hit single "I'm Good," featuring David Guetta.

View this video on YouTube
Warner Music

She concluded her video by asking fans to leave some motivational tips and tricks in her comments. And it didn't take long for her fans to deliver.

Bebe Rexha / tiktok.com

It takes a lot of courage to speak openly and honestly about your insecurities, so whether Bebe shows up to the VMAs or not, we're proud of her!

Bebe Rexha / tiktok.com

The MTV VMAs kick off tonight at 8 p.m. EST on MTV and will be hosted by Nicki Minaj.

Check out all of our VMAs coverage here.