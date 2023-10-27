Andy Cohen opened up about his experience interviewing Britney Spears years ago while she was still under her conservatorship.
During a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy recalled an unsettling experience he had while getting to know Britney and it included the "creepy" way she was being controlled by a mysterious woman.
Although Andy refused to mention the woman by name, some sources believe he might be referring to Robin Greenhill, a Tri Star Sports and Entertainment executive who was previously accused of following Britney around. Britney also mentions Robin's name quite a bit in her new memoir, The Woman in Me.
This interview took place while Britney was promoting her ninth studio album, Glory, in 2016. Andy revealed that he was warned about a "woman who was by Britney's side all the time" due to her conservatorship and that she "basically tells Britney what to do and where to go."
"I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive," the Watch What Happens Live host said. "She was her captor."
"Now Britney mentions her by name in the book a lot and how much she hated her, and I’m not gonna mention her name because I don’t want to get sued, but it was really creepy.”
Andy remembered seeing the woman constantly whispering in Britney's ear before she responded to any questions.
These accounts come a year after reports claimed Robin allegedly delayed Britney's conservatorship hearing. Robin was also reportedly accused of spying on Britney's private messages and helping Britney's father/conservator, Jamie Spears, mirror her iCloud account so that they could monitor everything Britney did.
Britney was placed in a conservatorship in February 2008, which was controlled by her father and attorney Andrew Wallet. She was stuck in the conservatorship for 13 years, while her dad and Andrew had access and power over her finances and assets.
