The other day Redditor u/I-eat-foot asked others to share facts that sound completely ridiculous, but are 100% true and people did not disappoint! Here are 17 facts that will hopefully blow your mind as much as they did mine:
1."Orcas are a natural predator of moose."
2."If you live up to be 84 years old, you've spent roughly 28 years sleeping."
3."Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire."
4."There were only 26 episodes of the original Scooby-Doo."
5."Rats can laugh, we just can’t hear it because it’s not in our audible range."
6."Ancient Egypt lasted so long that Ancient Egyptian archaeology was a career in Ancient Egypt."
7."Greenland Sharks can live up to 500 years."
8."Koalas' entire diet is eucalyptus tree leaves. Which are incredibly toxic. Baby koalas aren't born with any immunity to the toxins....they gain this by eating their mother's poo."
9."We live closer in time to the Tyrannosaurus Rex than the Tyrannosaurus Rex lived to Stegosaurus."