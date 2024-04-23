    17 Absolutely Wild Facts That Sound Far-Fetched, But Are Actually 100% True

    Wait, rats can what now...

    modernsuffragette
    by modernsuffragette

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    The other day Redditor u/I-eat-foot asked others to share facts that sound completely ridiculous, but are 100% true and people did not disappoint! Here are 17 facts that will hopefully blow your mind as much as they did mine:

    1. "Orcas are a natural predator of moose."

    FOX/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/ShrimpWhoFriesRice

    "Is this just because an orca ate a moose one time, or do moose often wade into shallow water and get picked off?"

    -u/Lopkop

    "Neither. Moose can in fact swim and will dive to eat seaweed."

    -u/Failed_stealth_check

    2. "If you live up to be 84 years old, you've spent roughly 28 years sleeping."

    Paramount Pictures/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/Dry_Health6257

    3. "Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire."

    Historic round building with dome and pathway leading to the entrance; shadow of a person in the foreground
    Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    -u/Independent-Bike8810

    "When Oxford was founded, the Maori were still two centuries off before they had discovered and settled in New Zealand."

    -u/inksmudgedhands

    4. "There were only 26 episodes of the original Scooby-Doo."

    Hanna-Barbera/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/masstransience

    "Of all the things in this thread, this one got me. I suppose I haven't watched Scooby-Doo in over 30 years but it just seems like there would be hundreds of episodes. I feel like I was watching different episodes all the time as a kid."

    -u/motorwerkx

    5. "Rats can laugh, we just can’t hear it because it’s not in our audible range."

    Pixar/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/Knut_Den_Hellige

    "My [pet] rat once had a lung infection, and for a while, we actually did get to hear it. It was the sweetest thing but also terrible. Thankfully, with antibiotics, it went away, but now I know how often they laugh (it's a lot)."

    -u/theholydaddy

    6. "Ancient Egypt lasted so long that Ancient Egyptian archaeology was a career in Ancient Egypt."

    20th Century Studios/Tenor / Via tenor.com

    -u/The_Mr_Wilson

    7. "Greenland Sharks can live up to 500 years."

    Pixar/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "They don’t reach sexual maturity until they are over 100 years old. When they get pregnant, gestation lasts up to 18 years."

    -u/RealHumanFromEarth

    8. "Koalas' entire diet is eucalyptus tree leaves. Which are incredibly toxic. Baby koalas aren't born with any immunity to the toxins....they gain this by eating their mother's poo."

    Universal Pictures/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/AusToddles

    9. "We live closer in time to the Tyrannosaurus Rex than the Tyrannosaurus Rex lived to Stegosaurus."

    Universal Pictures/Tenor / Via tenor.com

    -u/DrTenochtitlan

    "I’ve heard this one before, and it makes me sad because I always liked to imagine them as friends and stuff :( ."

    -u/FineSharts

    10. "Hannibal Lecter only has 12-16 minutes of screentime in The Silence of the Lambs."

    Orion Pictures/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/Dead_Halloween

    "Freddy Krueger has 7 in the original Nightmare on Elm Street lol.

    Darth Vader has 34 minutes in the original trilogy."

    -u/Abradolf1948

    11. "If you're seven feet tall, you have a 1 in 6 chance of landing in the NBA."

    NBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/YellowBug2001

    "I like how this sounds cautionary, as though it can spontaneously happen to some tall dude on his way to pick up some drywall from Home Depot on a random Saturday."

    -u/Cessnateur

    12. "A million seconds is 12 days; a billion seconds is 31 years. That's the difference between a millionaire and a billionaire."

    NBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/stevegraystevegray

    13. "There are 52! (52 factorial) ways to arrange the cards in a standard playing card deck."

    NBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "That is a bigger number than the amount of atoms in the entire Milky Way galaxy.

    This means that every time any deck is shuffled randomly, it is most likely ending up in an order that has never occurred before since the invention of playing cards and never will again."

    -u/Awkward_Pangolin3254

    14. "The Sun contains 99% of the solar system's mass."

    Nickelodeon/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/NefariousnessNo7700

    "If you took away 99% of the sun, it would still make up 86% of the solar system."

    -u/Totes_Not_an_NSA_guy

    15. "It was only 66 years from the Wright brothers' first flight to Armstrong walking on the moon."

    Okkult Motion Pictures/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/mattstuff09

    16. "Some worms were frozen solid for over 40,000 years in Siberian permafrost, then some scientists revived them. So they were actually not dead, just resting."

    Universal Pictures/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/itscoldinthenorth

    17. And finally...."If you earned 5000 dollars an hour, 24 hours a day, from when the pyramids in Egypt were constructed until today, the world's richest man would still have more money than you."

    Disney/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/HiThisIsMichael

    Did any of these facts blow your mind? Let us know in the comments below and drop some knowledge of your own!

    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community