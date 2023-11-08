Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    All 35 Sexiest Men Alive Ranked In Order From Youngest To Oldest, And Surprisingly, Patrick Dempsey Is One Of The Oldest

    Patrick Dempsey at 57 is actually one of the oldest ever.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Patrick Dempsey is the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

    closeup of Patrick Dempsey
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Because we're somewhat obsessed with ages around here, let's look at who the sexiest men alive have been throughout the years from youngest to oldest...

    Tom Cruise when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1990 at 28:

    Closeup of Tom Cruise
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    John F. Kennedy Jr. when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1988 at 28:

    John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    Mel Gibson was the sexist man alive in 1985 at 29:

    closeup of Mel Gibson
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Keanu Reeves when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1994 at 30:

    Keanu Reeves waving
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Ben Affleck when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2002 at 30:

    Closeup of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 at 31:

    Closeup of Chris Hemsworth
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Channing Tatum when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2012 at 32:

    Jessica Alba and Channing Tatum onstage
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 at 32:

    Closeup of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
    Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Jude Law when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004 at 32:

    Closeup of Jude Law
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images


    Michael B. Jordan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 at 33:

    Closeup of Michael B. Jordan
    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

    Adam Levine when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 at 34:

    Closeup of Adam Levine
    Jason Merritt / Getty Images

    Ryan Reynolds when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 at 34:

    Closeup of Ryan Reynolds
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Matthew McConaughey when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005 at 35:

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

    Mark Harmon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1986 at 35:

    Closeup of Mark Harmon
    Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC / Getty Images

    George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 at 35:

    Closeup of George Clooney
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Bradley Cooper when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011 at 36:

    Closeup of Bradley Cooper
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Harry Hamlin when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1987 at 36:

    Closeup of Harry Hamlin
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2000 at 37:

    Closeup of Brad Pitt
    Antony Jones / UK Press via Getty Images

    Matt Damon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007 at 37:

    Closeup of Matt Damon
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Patrick Swayze when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1991 at 39:

    Closeup of Patrick Swayze
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003 at 40:

    Close-up of Johnny in a pin-striped suit at a media event
    Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

    David Beckham when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015 at 40:

    Closeup of David Beckham with his son
    Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

    Hugh Jackman when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008 at 40:

    Closeup of Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman
    James D. Morgan / Getty Images

    John Legend when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 at 41:

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Blake Shelton when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017 at 41:

    Closeup of Blake Shelton
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Chris Evans when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 at 41:

    Closeup of Chris Evans
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    Denzel Washington when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1996 at 42:

    Closeup of Denzel and Pauletta Washington
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1993 at 44:

    Closeup of Richard Gere
    Garcia / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016 at 44:

    Closeup of The Rock
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2006 at 46:

    Closeup of George Clooney
    Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Idris Elba when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 at 46:

    Idris Elba on &quot;SNL&quot;
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2009 at 46:

    Closeup of Johnny Depp
    Kasahara Katsumi / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    Pierce Brosnan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2001 at 48:

    Closeup of Pierce Brosnan
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1999 at 50:

    Closeup of Richard Gere
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nick Nolte when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1992 at 51:

    Closeup of Nick Nolte
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Paul Rudd as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 at 52:

    Paul Rudd
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Harrison Ford when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1998 at 56:

    Closeup of Harrison Ford
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Patrick Dempsey as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023 at 57:

    Closeup of Patrick Dempsey
    Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

    And lastly, Sean Connery when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 at 59:

    Close-up of Sean with mustache
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images