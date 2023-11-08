Because we're somewhat obsessed with ages around here, let's look at who the sexiest men alive have been throughout the years from youngest to oldest...
Tom Cruise when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1990 at 28:
John F. Kennedy Jr. when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1988 at 28:
Mel Gibson was the sexist man alive in 1985 at 29:
Keanu Reeves when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1994 at 30:
Ben Affleck when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2002 at 30:
Chris Hemsworth when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 at 31:
Channing Tatum when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2012 at 32:
Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 at 32:
Jude Law when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004 at 32:
Michael B. Jordan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 at 33:
Adam Levine when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 at 34:
Ryan Reynolds when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 at 34:
Matthew McConaughey when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005 at 35:
Mark Harmon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1986 at 35:
George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 at 35:
Bradley Cooper when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011 at 36:
Harry Hamlin when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1987 at 36:
Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2000 at 37:
Matt Damon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007 at 37:
Patrick Swayze when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1991 at 39:
Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003 at 40:
David Beckham when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015 at 40:
Hugh Jackman when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008 at 40:
John Legend when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 at 41:
Blake Shelton when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017 at 41:
Chris Evans when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 at 41:
Denzel Washington when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1996 at 42:
Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1993 at 44:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016 at 44:
George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2006 at 46:
Idris Elba when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 at 46:
Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2009 at 46:
Pierce Brosnan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2001 at 48:
Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1999 at 50:
Nick Nolte when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1992 at 51:
Paul Rudd as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 at 52:
Harrison Ford when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1998 at 56:
Patrick Dempsey as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023 at 57:
And lastly, Sean Connery when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 at 59: