    Kim Kardashian's Christmas Decorations Are Extremely Similar To Melania Trump's, Minus Any And All Color

    This is another excuse to post Melania's red trees.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    A couple of weeks ago, Jill Biden unveiled her White House decorations.

    Closeup of Jill Biden speaking at a podium
    Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

    They were very traditional in a homey, festive sense.

    Candy-themed hallway
    Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

    We're talking sleighs, trees, and little candy villages.

    reindeer flying into the hall
    Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

    That led to comparisons to Melania Trump's White House decorations from a few years prior.

    Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

    Remember this?

    red trees lining a White House hallway
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Yep, those red trees are quite literally burned into my brain.

    red trees in a hallway
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Another year, Melania decorated that same hallway with white trees.

    Melania in the White House
    Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

    I love how the photographer took a picture of her coming out of the shadows.

    Melania Trump in the White House
    Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

    Completely normal and not scary at all!

    Melania Trump in the White House
    Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

    Anway, last week, Kim Kardashian unveiled her decorations.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    It's pretty much the Melania Trump aesthetic.

    Kim giving the peace sign as she walks inside a building
    David Becker / Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

    Normally, Kim's hallway looks like this:

    Kim standing with Chris Appleton in her completely bare hallway
    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    But for Christmas, she decorated it like this:

    The hallway is filled with snowy Christmas trees
    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    As you can see, she just put a buncha trees in her abandoned museum-like $50 million mansion.

    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    There's nothing wrong with this! It's just a different aesthetic!

    closeup of melania outside
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    For fun, let's just do a brief comparison...

    Melania's decorations:

    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Kim's decorations:

    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    They both surely love a creepy, long hallway!

    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    I wouldn't want to walk down that thing at night!

    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Kim's living room is also equally simple, with beige on beige on everything.

    beige living room
    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    Such a warm Christmas vibe!

    Beige stockings on the fireplace
    @kimkardashian/Instagram: @kimkardashian

    In conclusion, I made this post because people love arguing about modern Christmas decorations vs. more traditional ones.

    Melania in a plaid coat in front of a lit Christmas tree
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    Sweet dreams!

    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images