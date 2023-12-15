A couple of weeks ago, Jill Biden unveiled her White House decorations.
They were very traditional in a homey, festive sense.
We're talking sleighs, trees, and little candy villages.
That led to comparisons to Melania Trump's White House decorations from a few years prior.
Yep, those red trees are quite literally burned into my brain.
Another year, Melania decorated that same hallway with white trees.
I love how the photographer took a picture of her coming out of the shadows.
Completely normal and not scary at all!
It's pretty much the Melania Trump aesthetic.
Normally, Kim's hallway looks like this:
But for Christmas, she decorated it like this:
As you can see, she just put a buncha trees in her abandoned museum-like $50 million mansion.
There's nothing wrong with this! It's just a different aesthetic!
For fun, let's just do a brief comparison...
They both surely love a creepy, long hallway!
I wouldn't want to walk down that thing at night!
Kim's living room is also equally simple, with beige on beige on everything.
Such a warm Christmas vibe!
In conclusion, I made this post because people love arguing about modern Christmas decorations vs. more traditional ones.