    This Extended Footage Gives Us The Most Detailed Look Of That Hilariously Awful Wonka Immersive Experience Yet

    It's the rationed jellybeans for me.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're on day three of the discourse around the disastrous Willy Wonka "immersive chocolate experience" in Glasgow.

    A small canvas displaying artwork on a wall in a large empty warehouse space
    Stuart Sinclair

    To run you up to speed real quick, people paid $40 a ticket to go to a Willy Wonka candy world that turned out to be terrible.

    A supposedly whimsical indoor space with oversized candy decorations and mushroom seats, resembling a scene from a fantasy
    Stuart Sinclair

    My absolute favorite part of this whole thing is this completely made-up character called "The Unknown," who hides behind mirrors and scares children.

    Twitter: @bene25_

    I can't get enough!

    Two adults smiling on a playground slide, exuding joy
    Triloks / Getty Images

    A new video is going viral with the most detailed first-person perspective of what the "experience" was like.

    @jojorobertson7/ Twitter: @bklynb4by

    Here's the video:

    @jojorobertson7

    £155 for our Willy Wonka experience 🤣🤣 if you don't laugh you'll cry. #willywonkaexperience #willywonkaglasgow #willywonka

    ♬ original sound - josiejo
    @jojorobertson7

    In the clip, we get another view of the slightly terrifying and completely perplexing "Unknown" villain:

    a person in a mask coming from behind a mirror
    @jojorobertson7

    We see a child getting approximately three jellybeans from an Oompa Loompa:

    an oompa loompa kneeling and giving a child candy
    @jojorobertson7

    You really get a perspective of just how random all of the decor was:

    Person squats behind a large blue pipeline structure, partially concealed but visible
    @jojorobertson7

    It's practically empty!

    @jojorobertson7

    We also get a view of the chocolate moat, and also see that people waited in a line to walk over it.

    @jojorobertson7

    We get to see Willy Wonka in action:

    A child interacts with a person dressed as Willy Wonka standing next to an oversized chocolate bar
    @jojorobertson7

    And there's also a clip of a woman scooping marshmallows into cups Great Depression-style:

    Child watches as an adult prepares food with strawberries and chocolate at a table
    @jojorobertson7

    Bleak!

    Blurry image of people around a table with candy and containers
    @jojorobertson7

    The video ends with a slideshow showing some more of the decor:

    Child stands in front of gated &quot;FACTORY&quot; entrance under arched ceiling
    @jojorobertson7

    We see that people actually waited in lines for what little candy they had.

    People waiting in line for candy
    @jojorobertson7

    And we get to see what guests got to take home:

    Hand holding a bag of various candies
    @jojorobertson7

    Ultimately, this is the gift that keeps on giving.

    Man dressed as Willy Wonka
    @jojorobertson7

    I would like an immersive experience of this immersive experience.

    a person in a silver mask coming out from behind a mirror
    @jojorobertson7

    Bye!