Celebrity·Posted 8 hours agoVictoria Beckham Keeps On Sharing Racy Pictures Of David Beckham, And This Time She Really Got Up In ThereI'm loving this social media strategy for her.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 2023 was a huge year for Victoria Beckham because 2023 was the year Victoria learned how to gain internet clout by posting half-naked pictures of her husband! Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images It all started in May when Vicky posted a picture of David in his underwear getting out of a hot tub. View this photo on Instagram victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham The comments were overwhelmingly positive and extremely thirsty. victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham The tighty-whitie lovers came out in droves. victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham Vicky must have realized she was onto something, and ever since she's been blessing us with more David thirst traps. View this photo on Instagram victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham She really understands what her audience of horny middle-aged women and gay men want! View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham In a mission to one-up herself, Vicky continued her social media engagement strategy by gifting us this video of David working out: View this photo on Instagram @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com As you can see, Vicky gets RIGHT up in there. @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com People in the comments are, as usual, super thankful. @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com "Victoria is single-handedly healing the sadness of the world via her insta posts," this person said. @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com "VB out here doing the Lord's work," another said. @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com I personally like this comment comparing her thirst-trapping to an advent calendar: @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com Anyway, you rule, Vicky B. Let's see how far you go in 2024! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures