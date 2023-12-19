Skip To Content
    Victoria Beckham Keeps On Sharing Racy Pictures Of David Beckham, And This Time She Really Got Up In There

    I'm loving this social media strategy for her.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    2023 was a huge year for Victoria Beckham because 2023 was the year Victoria learned how to gain internet clout by posting half-naked pictures of her husband!

    A closeup of Victoria wearing a huge diamond ring
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    It all started in May when Vicky posted a picture of David in his underwear getting out of a hot tub.

    The comments were overwhelmingly positive and extremely thirsty.

    One Instagram comment says &quot;God bless you Victoria [laughing, crying emoji&quot;
    victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    The tighty-whitie lovers came out in droves.

    Gotta love a nice wet pair of tighty whities [raised hands emoji]
    victoriabeckham/ Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    Vicky must have realized she was onto something, and ever since she's been blessing us with more David thirst traps.

    She really understands what her audience of horny middle-aged women and gay men want!

    In a mission to one-up herself, Vicky continued her social media engagement strategy by gifting us this video of David working out:

    As you can see, Vicky gets RIGHT up in there.

    david bending over with his butt in the air
    @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com

    People in the comments are, as usual, super thankful.

    this is a public service
    @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com

    "Victoria is single-handedly healing the sadness of the world via her insta posts," this person said.

    @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com

    "VB out here doing the Lord's work," another said.

    @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com

    I personally like this comment comparing her thirst-trapping to an advent calendar:

    @victoriabeckham/ instagram.com

    Anyway, you rule, Vicky B. Let's see how far you go in 2024!

