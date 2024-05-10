People Are Arguing About The Latest Controversial Home Design Trend: The Tub Inside The Shower Combo
That's like the size of my apartment.
A couple of months ago, my timeline was arguing about the "inaccessible home landing" trend.
One of my least-liked design elements of suburban design is this inaccessible landing I see in foyers.— Alan Corey | Real Estate Maximalist (@RealEstateMaxi) January 16, 2024
Any creative solutions for "staging" it out there? pic.twitter.com/YCoCwF11LN
Then the weird home trend discourse surrounded this little landing:
What would you do with this weird space? pic.twitter.com/pFzXEZ1Aeg— Jesse (@jverona77) April 17, 2024
And now there's a new design trend that has everyone's attention.
It's this tub inside the shower combo:
Tub inside the shower combo pic.twitter.com/JKgAzJbuz5— 11/11 (@ChanginWithTime) May 7, 2024
"What in the Chip and Joanna Gaines is this?" one person asked.
What in the Chip and Joanna Gaines is this https://t.co/hRbYQ3kFpa— EC Crippen (@elmercc3) May 8, 2024
People pointed out how it isn't practical because of its open air nature.
I need this closed off ion like all that air on me while I’m in the shower 🥴 https://t.co/WlqyxiYH0l— Nova Le’sane🐺♿️ (@novathewolph) May 9, 2024
Someone said that taking a bath and a shower together might not work because the shower water could splash on you while you're in the bath.
I’d be pissed if I’m taking a peaceful bath and the water from his shower is bouncing off of him on to me. Naw I’m goodt. https://t.co/JYk3LMg7m1— Aujii ♍️ (@_LuvLovely) May 8, 2024
And this person compared it to a "high end dog grooming station."
This looks like a high end dog grooming station to me https://t.co/kZZIk32PbT— THANK YOURSELF. (@shehandledit) May 7, 2024
But not everyone hated it!
This the only tub in shower concept Ive seen that I dont hate https://t.co/suVIczdoEi— Perc McGirt (@BigFrostDon) May 8, 2024
Some people said it made a lot of sense.
This actually makes a lot of sense https://t.co/nXjstp3uvz— 100k Aint No Money (@100kAintNoMoney) May 7, 2024
"The way I would sit in this tub and just let the water overflow."
The way i would sit in this tub and just let the water overflow 😩 https://t.co/xosL7hMdbB— kels (@_keleidoscope) May 8, 2024
This person pointed out how it's perfect to first soak in the tub and then get out and actually shower.
Soak and relax in the tub and then immediately get out to actually wash in the shower. Genius layout https://t.co/lsgBOm2iik— Petty Spaghetti (@Dynesha_Monae) May 8, 2024
And this person even shared a video of their own tub in shower combo:
wait this is actually the perfect time to show off my mommas bathroom😍 … https://t.co/4tjJgtWlEn pic.twitter.com/5I7OD5CD0h— 𝒎𝒊𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒍💞 (@kaaill_) May 8, 2024
Personally, it reminds me of a mini adult water park, but clean up would be a huge pain in the ass.
Ultimately I'm with this person, though:
all I care about is having a separate room for the toilet https://t.co/qaCMo5SGMt— RoaringLionPangoro (@TPangoro) May 8, 2024