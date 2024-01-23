Skip To Content
    The Controversial "Inaccessible Landing" Home Trend Has Taken Over My Timeline, And I Bet You Hate It Too

    Waste of space. Come on now.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are a few home design trends that consistently generate intense online debate.

    The exterior and front yard of a house with a porch
    Kenwiedemann / Getty Images

    Everyone seems to have an opinion on gray flooring.

    Close-up of gray hardwood flooring
    Kobzev3179 / Getty Images

    People seem to be passionately divided about painted brick.

    Beige exposed brick wall paneling
    Olena Vasylieva / Getty Images

    And I feel like there's always talk about how much people hate glass shower panels.

    Arrow pointing to a glass shower door
    John Keeble / Getty Images

    I, for one, am a fan!

    Right now, there's a design trend everyone is talking about that I never even thought about before.

    A row of suburban houses
    Kirpal Kooner / Getty Images

    Alan Corey shared one of his "least-liked" design elements of suburban designs, and it's this:

    The inaccessible foyer landing:

    Which, honestly, what a waste of space!

    Overhead view of an inaccessible foyer landing above the front door
    Some people responded to the post with how they decorated their own landing...

    This person put an illuminated longhorn skull on theirs:

    This person decorated it with a plant:

    And this person made it into a fort:

    Then things got a bit wild, with people offering up their own suggestions...

    ...the most obvious being a Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band:

    This person said a Stanley tumbler display room:

    Chipotle suggested a burrito filling station:

    Then there was a Chili's:

    The Chicago cop slide:

    An action figure display room:

    Taylor Swift and some dancers:

    A little hangout for your friends:

    A hidden treasure box:

    A One Direction shrine:

    And lastly, a Spirit Halloween store:

    Ultimately, this is one of those things I'm pretty sure we can ALL agree is a home design trend that should NEVER exist in the first place.

    Another view of the inaccessible landing
