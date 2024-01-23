The Controversial "Inaccessible Landing" Home Trend Has Taken Over My Timeline, And I Bet You Hate It Too

Browse links
Waste of space. Come on now.
One of my least-liked design elements of suburban design is this inaccessible landing I see in foyers.— Alan Corey | Real Estate Maximalist (@RealEstateMaxi) January 16, 2024
Any creative solutions for "staging" it out there? pic.twitter.com/YCoCwF11LN
This looks oddly familiar…— Dusty (@DarkSkynet) January 22, 2024
Rural Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/Ti7QNI6Lnw
We added a carved, illuminated, longhorn skull to ours as a focal art piece. pic.twitter.com/ZBp4iBJXBr— Brian Erb (@brianerb) January 16, 2024
I would decorate it the same as any shelf basically. You just have to get the balance and scale right. Much larger items. You could even make it a focal point like this which I think looks quite nice. pic.twitter.com/0Xb4bQOoKP— ❤️🩹 Kate (@theantiherokate) January 17, 2024
I turned our space-wasting landing area into a kids fort, with a ladder and some lights pic.twitter.com/r5mJxZllx6— Coleman McCormick (@colemanm) January 17, 2024
Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band https://t.co/UeALJmAjLG— swag (@chillextremist) January 18, 2024
+$200k value pic.twitter.com/SORBUQk4cU— CRE Insurance Broker (@skylarromines) January 19, 2024
please don’t lean over the glass 🤭 https://t.co/bneWn766ak pic.twitter.com/x6QEtMFyJQ— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 19, 2024
perfect location for a chili’s https://t.co/lkWFui3RX7 pic.twitter.com/U96S0mOVkU— stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) January 18, 2024
Ok, I have some notes. Bare with me on this one. https://t.co/H3to7eRwWh pic.twitter.com/ZjmkSM7D88— Pyramid Chad (@pyrameadhead) January 19, 2024
Finally, a place to put my Doctor Who figures https://t.co/lJaVMHJc51 pic.twitter.com/47GKbqBzdR— Cooper Hillier 🏏 (@CooperHillier) January 19, 2024
hear me out https://t.co/sy8LS1uRjS pic.twitter.com/245eCRcC83— ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) January 19, 2024
Perfect little hangout spot with friends https://t.co/mnt2oZD1NF pic.twitter.com/GY9AASj1Ei— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) January 18, 2024
There’s a hidden Treasure Box up there https://t.co/DgQ50vshCP pic.twitter.com/mqi3VAddxD— Reecee (@Reecee_yt) January 18, 2024
can’t go wrong here, alan! https://t.co/mLPljhaPAE pic.twitter.com/gXXnmEjSWP— d 🤍 (@cherrypascal) January 19, 2024
too late https://t.co/5WeR9viU4N pic.twitter.com/dyxnrnhXBE— dr. cumuncher (@cumuncher) January 18, 2024