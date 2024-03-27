Skip To Content
15 Celebrities Who Supported Trump In 2020 And Their Opinions On Him Now

They're all in for 2024.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Jon Voight has been posting monologues supporting Trump in front of American flags for years now.

Jon Voight @jonvoight

God's Love

His last monologue in front of an American flag was in February:

Twitter: @jonvoight

In the video, he rants about how corrupt Hollywood is before cryptically saying, "The handshake of two. The President of the United States of America handing it over to the one who will make America great again, President Donald Trump."

Elderly man in a suit speaks in front of an American flag
Twitter: @jonvoight

2. Kid Rock has been obsessed with Trump for a while now, too.

Kid Rock @KidRock

Twitter: @KidRock

After Trump lost his New York civil fraud case earlier this year, Kid Rock posted a wild rant about the judge from the case:

Twitter: @KidRock

3. Scott Baio proclaimed his allegiance to Trump in 2020.

Twitter: @ScottBaio

Nowadays, he's really into talking about how he moved to Florida.

Twitter: @ScottBaio

4. Roseanne Barr came out as a Trump supporter in 2018.

Woman sitting with a microphone, wearing a patterned shirt and a gray jacket
Rachel Luna / Getty Images

She's been tweeting at President Biden recently.

Twitter: @therealroseanne

At the beginning of March, she posted, "Commies aren’t going to let us save America without fighting and lying and cheating and it’s going to be ugly."

Twitter: @therealroseanne

And here she is with him last year:

Twitter: @therealroseanne

5. Ted Nugent is another Trump supporting celeb.

Musician in camouflage jacket playing an electric guitar at a rally with &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; sign in background
Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

He sold these hats in 2020:

Ted Nugent @TedNugent

And he's selling these hats in 2024:

Twitter: @TedNugent

6. Dean Cain is another long-time Trump fan.

Man in suit with hands clasped, smiling against a yellow background
Cara Robbins / Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

He is basically retweeting and posting political stuff on X all day, every day.

Dean Cain @RealDeanCain

@secupp I’m excited at the prospects of another 4 years of President Trump! And not at all excited about the alternative.

Twitter: @RealDeanCain

Here's an example of something he posted:

Twitter: @RealDeanCain

7. Lil Pump spoke at a Trump rally in 2020.

Person posing with hands near face, wearing sunglasses and a striped jacket at a Hard Rock event
Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

It seems like he's all in for 2024.

Twitter: @lilpump

In January, he got a thigh tattoo of Trump's mugshot and he also frequently wears Trump garments.

Twitter: @lilpump

8. Kevin Sorbo, aka Hercules, is another big Trump supporter.

Kevin Sorbo in a blue shirt and black pants, pointing towards the camera at a SiriusXM event
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

He's always posting about him.

Fox/ Twitter: @ksorbs

9. Robert Davi, yep, he's on the MAGA train.

Man in a suit with a pocket square at a premiere event
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In 2024, he's calling Trump "blessed."

Twitter: @RobertJohnDavi

10. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson, is also a Trumper.

Bobby Bank / Getty Images

She's pretty much obsessed.

Kristy Swanson @KristySwansonXO

I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! 🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸

Twitter: @KristySwansonXO

Big, big fan.

Twitter: @KristySwansonXO

11. Antonio Sabato Jr. is also on the Trump train.

Man in pinstripe suit with patterned red tie and lapel pin smiles at a National Parks event
Paul Morigi / Getty Images