    The Absolute Funniest Reactions To Travis Kelce's Unintentionally Hilarious Unearthed Tweets

    He's all of us.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, Travis Kelce's old tweets from 2009–2011 were *unearthed.*

    him and taylor holding hands
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    They were so so hilariously unproblematic, and they quickly took over my timeline.

    Twitter: @tkelce

    Since then, the tweets have essentially taken on a life of their own.

    Twitter: @aherman2006

    And now it's a meme.

    Twitter: @betchesluvthis

    Here are some of my favorites...

    Twitter: @hoooliana

    Twitter: @swieder13

    Twitter: @laurencstanford

    Twitter: @andrewnucatola

    Twitter: @sethtnelson

    Twitter: @champagnehaylor

    Twitter: @ChipotleTweets

    Twitter: @ChelHanson

    Twitter: @redlipclassic

    Twitter: @lovingirlhood

    Twitter: @ProFressh

    Twitter: @folklorexcvi

    Twitter: @danetheone_

    Twitter: @sgmaryfltohoax

    Twitter: @0wllan

    Twitter: @justtakeemhome

    Twitter: @OKWildlifeDept