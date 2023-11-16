The Absolute Funniest Reactions To Travis Kelce's Unintentionally Hilarious Unearthed Tweets
He's all of us.
They were so so hilariously unproblematic, and they quickly took over my timeline.
I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011
Since then, the tweets have essentially taken on a life of their own.
travis kelce is experiencing the most positive possible version of the internet digging up your tweets from 2011— Alison Herman (@aherman2006) November 16, 2023
And now it's a meme.
All of Travis Kelce’s old tweets feel like the edible just hit https://t.co/ua9TH7syOO— Betches (@betchesluvthis) November 15, 2023
Here are some of my favorites...
My two month old just tweeted this https://t.co/ZSoJ09CcTF— annie libravitz (@hoooliana) November 16, 2023
me whenever i think about our healthcare system https://t.co/gWaZSqeWiu— Lauren (@laurencstanford) November 16, 2023
Me listening to my own Spotify Wrapped https://t.co/fkXWA0hP9g— Andrew (@andrewnucatola) November 15, 2023
no one:— Seth Taylor Nelson (@sethtnelson) November 16, 2023
me after one minor inconvenience: https://t.co/Kt8c8AXdKY
the squirle in question: https://t.co/MZz0UuLdI9 pic.twitter.com/MjIb4PwHrk— 🌱 (@champagnehaylor) November 15, 2023
it's me, hi https://t.co/L0IrS3K0r0— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 15, 2023
Spelling chipotle like how my dad pronounces it 💀💀 https://t.co/CnBBhNZBsm— Chelly (@ChelHanson) November 16, 2023
taylor writing bejeweled: https://t.co/c2x9gY2qIZ— erin (@redlipclassic) November 15, 2023
that many exclamation points, this nap was serious to him https://t.co/eHLruLPE5u— jasmine ♡ (@lovingirlhood) November 15, 2023
Someone’s gotta start editing these old Travis Kelce tweets into those motivational posters. https://t.co/POXmonTgef— Michelle Robinson (@ProFressh) November 16, 2023
taylor swift in 2011: from when your brooklyn broke my skin and bones i’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight, and did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? just between us, did the love affair maim you too?— veronica 19/11 (@folklorexcvi) November 15, 2023
travis kelce in 2011: i just gave a squirle a peice of bread pic.twitter.com/VSqRoG2TcY
orange juice https://t.co/86XWsEdgJE— tobekol 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@sgmaryfltohoax) November 15, 2023
Dosaquis. Becon. cinco de meyo. Hell yeah 😂 https://t.co/MsTOEPvUlA— osama bin allan (@0wllan) November 16, 2023
omg this is also how i sounded on facebook in 2010 https://t.co/T5f5FZ8LtF— em is out of the woods (@justtakeemhome) November 15, 2023
he’s so real for this. https://t.co/pEDRaZMmC6— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023