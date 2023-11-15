Taylor Swift Fans Have Found Travis Kelce's Old Tweets, And They Are Hilariously Unproblematic
This is the next-level himbo Ken energy, and I love it.
And it only took three months for Swifties to find Travis' old tweets.
They're hilarious:
I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011
Unlike most famous people's old tweets, these tweets are very funny in a completely innocent and not problematic way.
i'm so unphased by the travis kelce tweets, that's how every single 20 year old guy talks. they grow up.— scwwts (@wldndflrscnt) November 15, 2023
As this person said, "Celebrities old tweets [are usually] vile stuff full of bigotry, and then you get Travis Kelce spelling squirrel as 'squirle."
celebrities' old tweets being vile stuff full of bigotry and then you get travis kelce spelling squirrel as "squirle"— ino ➃ • ᱬ 🍉 (@ivytorch) November 15, 2023
Travis tweeted about Olive Garden:
Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 27, 2011
He tweeted deep thoughts:
The qustion isn't how do you stop us, because frankley you cant stop whats supposed to happen! The question is which one of us gonna shine!?— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 16, 2009
He got real about birthdays:
Damn..... my birthdays tomorrow and I don't got shit to do! Hate this feeling right now!— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 5, 2010
He shouted out Jesus for Easter:
happy easter to all!!! #shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team.... haha— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 4, 2010
He spelled "Finland" as "Findland":
findland??? pic.twitter.com/arQu0RD8ij— shay (@shayvswift) November 15, 2023
He let the world know it was "nap time":
NAP TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 1, 2010
He got upset about losing his phone:
TOO MAD RIGHT NOW!!! cant find my phone! either somebody got me for it, or I just missed placed it, but either way, Im phoneless right now!— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 24, 2010
He even spelled "go-karting" as "goat-carting."
Bout to go goat-cart racing... Haha hope I fit in the cart!!— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 5, 2011
Travis had a lot of feelings about Canada Day:
5 points for trying pic.twitter.com/74x9o3UNyI— shay (@shayvswift) November 15, 2023
And he wouldn't shut up about Chipotle:
chipolte for life pic.twitter.com/rrqU6qA8yu— shay (@shayvswift) November 15, 2023
And as this person said, "I'm in tears over his commitment to this spelling."
i’m fr i’m tears over his commitment to this spelling pic.twitter.com/6Jqnde11zI— squirle (@arianadotgov) November 15, 2023
Anyway, these tweets are making people like him even more.
Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I'm off to check out my new apt!!— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 27, 2011
I'm fully convinced Taylor and him are perfect for each other.
taylor swift in 2011: from when your brooklyn broke my skin and bones i’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight, and did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? just between us, did the love affair maim you too?— veronica 19/11 (@folklorexcvi) November 15, 2023
travis kelce in 2011: i just gave a squirle a peice of bread pic.twitter.com/VSqRoG2TcY