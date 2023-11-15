Skip To Content
Taylor Swift Fans Have Found Travis Kelce's Old Tweets, And They Are Hilariously Unproblematic

This is the next-level himbo Ken energy, and I love it.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are approaching month three of their whirlwind relationship.

the two holding hands as they walk outside
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

And it only took three months for Swifties to find Travis' old tweets.

older woman using a magnifying glass to read
Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

They're hilarious:

Twitter: @tkelce

Unlike most famous people's old tweets, these tweets are very funny in a completely innocent and not problematic way.

Twitter: @wldndflrscnt

As this person said, "Celebrities old tweets [are usually] vile stuff full of bigotry, and then you get Travis Kelce spelling squirrel as 'squirle."

Twitter: @ivytorch

Travis tweeted about Olive Garden:

Twitter: @tkelce

He tweeted deep thoughts:

Twitter: @tkelce

He got real about birthdays:

Twitter: @tkelce

He shouted out Jesus for Easter:

Twitter: @tkelce

He spelled "Finland" as "Findland":

twitter.com Twitter: @shayvswift

He let the world know it was "nap time":

Twitter: @tkelce

He got upset about losing his phone:

Twitter: @tkelce

He even spelled "go-karting" as "goat-carting."

Twitter: @tkelce

Travis had a lot of feelings about Canada Day:

twitter.com Twitter: @shayvswift

And he wouldn't shut up about Chipotle:

twitter.com Twitter: @shayvswift

And as this person said, "I'm in tears over his commitment to this spelling."

Twitter: @arianadotgov

Anyway, these tweets are making people like him even more.

Twitter: @tkelce

I'm fully convinced Taylor and him are perfect for each other.

twitter.com Twitter: @folklorexcvi