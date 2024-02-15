Browse links
He really should feel lucky he never got pink eye.
I’m sad that the Eagles are out of the playoffs, but I’m glad that Jason Kelce’s schedule has freed up for whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/XtTI5YCsku— Erin is in her Eras era (@swiftbunnies) January 22, 2024
jason kelce found the luchador mask on the dance floor and put it on like it was a power up pic.twitter.com/DwjDDGAJoM— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 14, 2024
I know a crippling Vegas airport hangover when I see one. Been there big fella https://t.co/KwhuBVzDnI— Matt Laine (@DaFiretruck) February 14, 2024
Travis and Taylor pans to Marshmallow and Jason in a Luchador mask...WTF?!🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/tGe6dBz8jW— 🌻🌊🇺🇸Mr. Resister🇵🇷🌊🌻 (@MisterResiste12) February 14, 2024
travis dying laughing at the clip of them 😭 pic.twitter.com/NZ4fmHxcNz— sarah (@tayvischarm) February 14, 2024
Excited for Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour but need drunk Jason Kelce at the Eras Tour.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 12, 2024