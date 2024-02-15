Skip To Content
    Travis And Jason Kelce Give Their Expert Analysis On That Wild Club Video With Taylor Swift

    He really should feel lucky he never got pink eye.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jason Kelce has been going viral recently for acting like a wild man at his brother Travis's football games.

    He obviously attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, and clips of him partying after the game have gone viral.

    Jason, in a patterned red-and-yellow shirt, walking in front of his mother, Donna
    Jason found a luchador mask on a nightclub dance floor, and the rest is history.

    "You see a luchador mask, you don't ask questions," he said.

    Travis and Jason laughing on a podcast with the word &quot;DICHOTOMY&quot; displayed and action figures in the background
    "I for sure thought I was getting pink eye."

    The pictures of him, most likely very hungover, the next day are equally hilarious.

    Anyway...

    There's one clip from after the game that I keep on seeing everywhere because it's just so chaotic.

    Jason in sports T-shirt grimacing at stadium
    In the clip, Taylor and Travis are singing "Love Story" together, and then the camera pans over to Jason dancing in his luchador mask next to Marshmallow, the DJ.

    There's just so much happening here.

    And now we have the brothers explaining what was actually going on.

    "It's a very strong dichotomy: On this side, there's two people in love and enjoying the moment together, panning to a complete Neanderthal no longer connected to modern-day society," Jason says.

    Travis and Jason laughing during a podcast, with Travis wearing a graphic T-shirt
    "It looked like you and Marshmallow were a tag team, dude," Travis replied.

    So there you have it. Jason was activating his inner Neanderthal while acknowledging that Taylor and Travis were enjoying their moment in love.

    Older woman with glasses appears frustrated or tired while working on a laptop in a kitchen setting
    As this person said, "Excited for Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour but need drunk Jason Kelce at the Eras Tour."

