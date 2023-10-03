    People Are Pointing Out Instances Of The "Tayvoodoo" Phenomenon, And It's Really Freaking Me Out

    I was skeptical, but now I believe.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a paranormal phenomenon I'm seeing all over my timeline, and that phenomenon is "Tayvoodoo."

    A fortune teller looking shocked at the card&#x27;s she&#x27;s holding
    Let me explain a particular instance...

    Last night, Giants fans started booing a Taylor Swift advertisement during a game against the Seahawks.

    A man was even spotted making a "Not A Swiftie" sign next to two number 13s, which is a notorious lucky number for Taylor Swift.

    Unfortunately for Giants fans, this wasn't a great idea.

    Tayvoodoo was at play, and they lost.

    "One of the fastest instances of Tayvoodoo I've ever seen," this person said.

    The funniest part of all? The Seahawks assistant coach was spotted wearing a Taylor Swift shirt.

    Coincidence? I think not.

    A woman dressed like a witch
    "Tayvoodoo doesn't work in mysterious ways. It works clearly and bluntly: You're mean to her, you lose. You're nice to her, you win," this person explained.

    And this isn't the first time Tayvoodoo manifested itself.

    Closeup of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
    Some people believe Tayvoodoo was at play the first time Taylor went to a Chiefs game.

    People are suggesting that Tayvoodoo had a significant impact during a 2019 performance, when Travis Kelce was in the audience.

    And people are saying Tayvoodoo was the reason Scooter Braun lost all of his clients a few months ago.

    Fans even went as far as to blame her piano malfunction on the Eras Tour on the Tayvoodoo phenomenon.

    Ultimately, I'm not saying it's real or fake, but I guess we'll see where Tayvoodoo shows up next...

