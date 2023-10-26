    This 399-Pound Taylor Swift Pumpkin Is Going Viral, And The Reactions Are The Best Part

    It's the toupee for me.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    An artist named Jeanette Paras in Ohio has created a 399-pound Taylor Swift pumpkin appropriately named "Taylor SwiftKin."

    Paras Pumpkins/ Facebook: ParasPumpkins

    It even had a Travis Kelce "NPL," or National Pumpkin League, tie-in.

    Paras Pumpkins/ Facebook: ParasPumpkins

    That big-ass pumpkin, obviously, went viral:

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

    And personally, I think the reactions are the best part.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @latencyerror

    The jokes practically wrote themselves.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @m1tskiss

    This person said it looks like she ate the chewing gum at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @trendsryder

    This person said it was the most terrifying thing they've seen this Halloween season.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @OGTRIPPIEHIPPIE

    Personally, I agree with this person who said it still looks more accurate than her wax figures.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @wildxstdreamss

    It's all in good fun.

    Paras Pumpkins/ Twitter: @antidearo

    I, for one, love the fake hair on top.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @mailboxforlove

    Kudos to this artist for giving us the 399-pound Taylor Swift pumpkin I never knew I needed.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @miragonz

    I hope she just kind of lets it rot, because I'd like to see what it looks like around Thanksgiving.

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @Hancholo96

    Bye!

    Paras Pumpkins/ facebook.com Twitter: @elenakellow