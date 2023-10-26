This 399-Pound Taylor Swift Pumpkin Is Going Viral, And The Reactions Are The Best Part
It's the toupee for me.
An artist named Jeanette Paras in Ohio has created a 399-pound Taylor Swift pumpkin appropriately named "Taylor SwiftKin."
That big-ass pumpkin, obviously, went viral:
🎃| An artist created a 399-pound pumpkin of @TaylorSwift13 for Halloween pic.twitter.com/5WWNcdMrNk— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 25, 2023
And personally, I think the reactions are the best part.
need this for my front porch https://t.co/TgeLXEcNhR— cameron (@latencyerror) October 26, 2023
The jokes practically wrote themselves.
oh shes BIG in the music industry https://t.co/Eo5PdBJoCk— 🪐thωmας🪐 (@m1tskiss) October 25, 2023
This person said it looks like she ate the chewing gum at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.
omg she ate the chewing gum at Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory https://t.co/sLYtlkv6EK— Trenton Ryder (@trendsryder) October 25, 2023
This person said it was the most terrifying thing they've seen this Halloween season.
this is the most terrifying thing I’ve seen all spooky season https://t.co/t0PTCoWoJL— trippie hippie (@OGTRIPPIEHIPPIE) October 25, 2023
Personally, I agree with this person who said it still looks more accurate than her wax figures.
still looks more accurate than her wax figures https://t.co/AGAiPwW5Mq— ashlyn⸆⸉🫶🏻 (@wildxstdreamss) October 25, 2023
It's all in good fun.
“taylor swift pumpkin cant hurt u”— jessie (@antidearo) October 25, 2023
taylor swift pumpkin: https://t.co/HUibwuIIoT
I, for one, love the fake hair on top.
is the fake hair on top counted in the weight? https://t.co/hdPd2h9R1m— m ☾︎ (@mailboxforlove) October 25, 2023
Kudos to this artist for giving us the 399-pound Taylor Swift pumpkin I never knew I needed.
i cant stop laughing https://t.co/5WkDQllUvc— Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) October 26, 2023
I hope she just kind of lets it rot, because I'd like to see what it looks like around Thanksgiving.
Imagine walking through your neighborhood and seeing this staring back at you from a porch 👁️👄👁️ https://t.co/vrip04d5kw— Chris (@Hancholo96) October 25, 2023
Bye!
“you better not be a 399 pound pumpkin when I get home”— elena 🧸 (@elenakellow) October 25, 2023
me: https://t.co/kBNrMGxUN8