    Taylor Swift Got 7 Custom Birthday Cookies At That Last Chiefs Game, And Here's What Each Of Them Mean

    Let's look at the meaning behind some cookies because we're desperate to find meaning in everything.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Taylor Swift was at another Chiefs game, so that means we obviously need to dissect every. single. thing. about it!

    Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in the stands
    Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    This time, Taylor headed up to Massachusetts for a game at Gillette Stadium, where the Chiefs played the Patriots.

    Women in the stands
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    As usual, the camera focused entirely on Taylor for the whole game.

    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    Her dad was tossing guitar picks to the crowd like bread crumbs.

    Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

    She was drinking beer.

    NFL/ Twitter: @swifferupdates

    And she got a cake because we're still in her birthday radius.

    Twitter: @tswifterastour

    There were also custom cookies from a local bakery, Coco Butters Cookies, in New England.

    Fans holding Taylor Swift signs in the crowd
    Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    One of the cookies was posted by Taylor's new friend, Brittany Mahomes.

    Screenshot from Brittany Mahomes&#x27;s Instagram story
    @brittanylynne/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/?hl=en

    The bakery behind the cookies shared each of the custom-made treats on their Instagram, and each cookie *of course* has a special meaning.

    First, we have these jerseys with the names of Taylor's three cats.

    Taylor&#x27;s cat cookies
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    Then there's a cookie with a lyric from the time she changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to something Travis Kelce related: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

    A &quot;Karma&quot; cookie
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    There's this simple but cute cookie with Taylor's favorite number on it.

    A cookie with 13 on it
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    This one is a quote about angry football fans from her interview with Time Magazine: "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown [on the big screen] too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

    A cookie for Taylor
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    This one is another cat because she's a huge millennial like that.

    A Happy Birthday cookie
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    There's a picture of a Time Magazine cover in reference to her being 2023's person of the year.

    A TIME cookie
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    And lastly, there's a Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift heart.

    A Travis and Taylor cookie
    @cocobutters_cookies/ Instagram: @cocobutters_cookies

    Anyway, congrats to the baker for the press!

    I'm sure they'll be sold out for months.