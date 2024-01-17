Skip To Content
    This Video Of A "Snownado" In Colorado Is Wild, And I Didn't Even Know This Was A Thing

    New fear unlocked.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's been wickedly cold just about everywhere in the US lately.

    Twitter: @SpencerMay16

    From Texas...

    Twitter: @SolomonW__

    ...to Nebraska.

    Twitter: @NebraskaDOT

    According to meteorologist Kaylee Bowers, almost every state has seen snow this past week!

    Twitter: @kayleebowerstv

    And now a video of a "snownado" is going viral.

    &quot;Oh what a day it was&quot; with breckenridge and colorado hashtags
    tiktok.com

    The "snownado" was captured in Breckenridge, Colorado:

    @_dreek / Via tiktok.com

    As this person said, "Throw some polar bears in that badboy and you have a new movie!"

    Screenshot of the above comment
    @_dreek / Via tiktok.com

    Ultimately, good luck to that person slowly skiing through it, because lord knows I'd be freaking the hell out.

    Arrow pointing to a small human figure at the bottom of the &quot;snownado&quot;
    @_dreek / Via tiktok.com

    Bye!