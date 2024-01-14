Skip To Content
These 21 Pictures Show Just How Violently Cold It Was At The Chiefs Game In Kansas City

Yeah, I would have stayed home.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Taylor Swift was at yet another Chiefs game on Saturday, but this time, we're not (totally) talking about her. We're talking about how cold it was.

Twitter: @FelixRadio

2. It was so cold that player's heads were literally STEAMING.

Twitter: @youreinIcve

3. Temperatures were around -4 degrees at kickoff, and it felt like -20.

Twitter: @NbergWX

4. It was the fourth coldest game in NFL history.

Twitter: @JeffDarlington

5. And it was the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Getty Images/ Twitter: @KIRO7Seattle

6. It was so cold that the beer was frozen.

Twitter: @SpencerMay16

Twitter: @ScottRo83866595

7. Really, most drinks just turned to ice.

Twitter: @morgoj

8. This video of water instantly freezing out of a refrigerator is wild, like the refrigerator was keeping the water WARM.

Twitter: @FloNoFro

9. Coach Andy Reid's mustache completely froze.

Twitter: @BarstoolBigCat

10. It wasn't pretty!

Twitter: @krich55

11. It was so cold that they showed a fireplace at halftime.

Twitter: @DavidFurones_

12. This person's mask was literally an imprint of their face.

Twitter: @Wade_Binfield

13. The windows on the suites were freezing over.

Twitter: @jasrifootball

14. Taylor could barely see!

Twitter: @TSwiftNZ

15. It was so cold that part of Patrick Mahomes's helmet fell off.

Twitter: @SNFonNBC

16. Really, a big chunk was taken out:

Twitter: @CJ_Ashley77

17. Luckily for Chiefs fans, they won.

Twitter: @footballspam7

18. People who went to the game are wearing it as a badge of honor.

Twitter: @smlc92

19. And we got some good signs out of it.

Twitter: @Steve_Perrault

20. I personally like this one:

Twitter: @tayvisnation

21. Let's just pray this man is okay.

Twitter: @jasrifootball