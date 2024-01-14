These 21 Pictures Show Just How Violently Cold It Was At The Chiefs Game In Kansas City
Yeah, I would have stayed home.
1. Taylor Swift was at yet another Chiefs game on Saturday, but this time, we're not (totally) talking about her. We're talking about how cold it was.
😳🥶 The beer is straight up FROZEN @ Arrowhead Stadium… pic.twitter.com/bu9aeAuhkG— Felix on The Felix Show (@FelixRadio) January 14, 2024
2. It was so cold that player's heads were literally STEAMING.
HIS HEAD IS STEAMING pic.twitter.com/CbSYh0AH3X— s (@youreinIcve) January 14, 2024
3. Temperatures were around -4 degrees at kickoff, and it felt like -20.
FROZEN FOOTBALL: One of the coldest games in #NFL history is coming for Saturday evening at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for Chiefs vs. Dolphins.— Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 12, 2024
Around halftime, air temp. forecast around -4°F with wind chills pushing near -28°F on the heels of NW wind gusts 20-30 MPH.
In… pic.twitter.com/rPc2BgPee6
4. It was the fourth coldest game in NFL history.
The view of Arrowhead Stadium inside eight hours until kickoff. pic.twitter.com/VqAuVirzkZ— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 13, 2024
5. And it was the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.
Taylor Swift was in attendance at the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history. https://t.co/oEQdbxk4Ay— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 14, 2024
6. It was so cold that the beer was frozen.
Cool wasn’t thirsty anyway #chiefs pic.twitter.com/GOHcqnDzia— Spencer May (@SpencerMay16) January 14, 2024
All the beers are freezing at Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/Q7RBo0Sr2A— Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) January 14, 2024
7. Really, most drinks just turned to ice.
Worked the @chiefs game… it was so cold that beers/drinks were freezing! Was -7 actual with a feel like template of -25ish. Coldest I’ve been in a long long time! pic.twitter.com/S09cjacIE1— Morgan James (@morgoj) January 14, 2024
8. This video of water instantly freezing out of a refrigerator is wild, like the refrigerator was keeping the water WARM.
A little chilly at Arrowhead tonight pic.twitter.com/FMw7DLBXqF— Mr. Brendan Marquart (@FloNoFro) January 13, 2024
9. Coach Andy Reid's mustache completely froze.
Andy Reid’s frozen stache >>> pic.twitter.com/SBKbgkavI9— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 14, 2024
10. It wasn't pretty!
#AndyReid frozen mustache update #NFL #WildCardGame #Chiefs #ChiefsDolphins pic.twitter.com/sflmjUQyjd— Kyle Richardson (@krich55) January 14, 2024
11. It was so cold that they showed a fireplace at halftime.
Arrowhead Stadium coming through with the halftime fireplace at the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/OB50Ovh0a8— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 14, 2024
12. This person's mask was literally an imprint of their face.
Last night’s forecast? Frozen Fish 🥶🐬 @Chiefs @GEHAField pic.twitter.com/o0Aec8VYyS— Wade Binfield (@Wade_Binfield) January 14, 2024
13. The windows on the suites were freezing over.
This is wild: it’s so cold at the #Chiefs stadium that the windows of the suites are completely frozen….— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 14, 2024
(via: @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/W2K5Ep46D6
14. Taylor could barely see!
❄️ | It’s so cold in Kansas City that the windows inside the suites at Arrowhead Stadium are freezing over pic.twitter.com/qPyhTcJB14— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) January 14, 2024
15. It was so cold that part of Patrick Mahomes's helmet fell off.
A piece of Patrick Mahomes' helmet came flying off. 😮 pic.twitter.com/m2bFObIhnq— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024
16. Really, a big chunk was taken out:
Geeze. It’s so cold that Pat’s helmet cracked. I’ve never seen anything like that.😳 #Chiefs #NFL pic.twitter.com/SbNtejAX4e— CJ Ashley (@CJ_Ashley77) January 14, 2024
17. Luckily for Chiefs fans, they won.
Chiefs Win! I’m frozen. pic.twitter.com/eGE3cBWI2s— it’s ᴺᵒᵗ over 12-6 (@footballspam7) January 14, 2024
18. People who went to the game are wearing it as a badge of honor.
Never been to a game that was so cold my eyelashes froze together 🥶 But we made it and we got the win! And yes that is frost on our mask! Go Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/MKshERbrNZ— Staci Lester (@smlc92) January 14, 2024
19. And we got some good signs out of it.
Some actually clever Taylor Swift content. pic.twitter.com/tyPU1O7vGG— Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) January 14, 2024
20. I personally like this one:
THIS SIGN?! SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/bnJ30BQlFE— Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 14, 2024
21. Let's just pray this man is okay.
This man is shirtless in -27 degrees 😳pic.twitter.com/igpcgUeHOE— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 14, 2024