    16 Celebrities Who Are Just As Old As Joe Biden And Donald Trump That Put Their Ages Into Perspective

    Today I learned, Diane Keaton is the same age as Donald Trump.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's no secret that the two presumptive nominees for President are very old men.

    Jim Vondruska / Getty Images, Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

    Joe Biden is 81.

    Closeup of Joe Biden
    Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

    Donald Trump is 77.

    Closeup of Donald Trump
    Jim Vondruska / Getty Images

    To put that into perspective, let's look at other celebrities who are their same ages...

    Joe Biden and Harrison Ford are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Judge Judy are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Liza Minnelli are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Gotpap / GC Images / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Barbra Streisand are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation

    Donald Trump and Cher are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Francois Durand / Getty Images for Messika

    Joe Biden and Wayne Newton are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Noam Galai / Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

    Joe Biden and Paul McCartney are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Joe Maher / Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Dolly Parton are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Susan Sarandon are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, View Press / Corbis via Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Joy Behar are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Connie Chung are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, David Livingston / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for The New York Times

    Donald Trump and Pat Sajak are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Ricky Middlesworth / ABC via Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Lee Greenwood are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Diane Keaton are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Ian McShane are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Danny Glover are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Jerry Jones are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Sam Hodde / Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Ed O'Neill are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Calvin Klein are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Sally Field are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Tobin Bell are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Tommy Lee Jones are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Brian Wilson are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

    Donald Trump and Phil Robertson are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Kris Connor / Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Carole King are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Donald Trump and Candice Bergen are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    Joe Biden and Charlie Rose are the same age.

    Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images

    And lastly, Donald Trump and Diane Sawyer are the same age.

    Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Michael Loccisano / WireImage / Getty Images