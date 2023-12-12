Celebrity·Posted on Dec 12, 202316 Celebrities Who Are Just As Old As Joe Biden And Donald Trump That Put Their Ages Into PerspectiveToday I learned, Diane Keaton is the same age as Donald Trump.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail It's no secret that the two presumptive nominees for President are very old men. Jim Vondruska / Getty Images, Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images Joe Biden is 81. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump is 77. Jim Vondruska / Getty Images To put that into perspective, let's look at other celebrities who are their same ages... Joe Biden and Harrison Ford are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images Joe Biden and Judge Judy are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Donald Trump and Liza Minnelli are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Gotpap / GC Images / Getty Images Joe Biden and Barbra Streisand are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation Donald Trump and Cher are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Francois Durand / Getty Images for Messika Joe Biden and Wayne Newton are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Noam Galai / Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative Joe Biden and Paul McCartney are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Joe Maher / Getty Images Donald Trump and Dolly Parton are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Brandon Sloter / Getty Images Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Donald Trump and Susan Sarandon are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, View Press / Corbis via Getty Images Joe Biden and Joy Behar are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images Donald Trump and Connie Chung are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, David Livingston / Getty Images Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for The New York Times Donald Trump and Pat Sajak are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Ricky Middlesworth / ABC via Getty Images Joe Biden and Lee Greenwood are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Donald Trump and Diane Keaton are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Joe Biden and Ian McShane are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images Donald Trump and Danny Glover are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Variety / Variety via Getty Images Joe Biden and Jerry Jones are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Sam Hodde / Getty Images Donald Trump and Ed O'Neill are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Joe Biden and Calvin Klein are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Donald Trump and Sally Field are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images Joe Biden and Tobin Bell are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images Donald Trump and Tommy Lee Jones are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images Joe Biden and Brian Wilson are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Getty Images Donald Trump and Phil Robertson are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Kris Connor / Getty Images Joe Biden and Carole King are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Donald Trump and Candice Bergen are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Joe Biden and Charlie Rose are the same age. Kent Nishimura / Getty Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images And lastly, Donald Trump and Diane Sawyer are the same age. Scott Eisen / Getty Images, Michael Loccisano / WireImage / Getty Images