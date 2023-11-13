35 Completely Surprising Same-Age Male Celebrities I Never Knew About Before

Celebrity·Posted on Nov 13, 202335 Completely Surprising Same-Age Male Celebrities I Never Knew About BeforeI still can't believe Ron DeSantis is only 45.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Ron DeSantis and Usher: Joe Raedle / Getty Images, Marcus Ingram / Getty Images They're both 45. 2. Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Driver: Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images They're both 39. 3. Christopher Walken and Joe Biden: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Netflix, Win Mcnamee / Getty Images They're both 80. 4. Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk: Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue They're both 52. 5. Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Machine Gun Kelly: Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images, Jason Kempin / Getty Images They're both 33. 6. Elon Musk and Johnny Knoxville: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images They're both 52. 7. Eminem and Dwayne Johnson: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images for MTV, Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images They're both 51. 8. Jonah Hill and Prince Harry: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images They're both 39. 9. Tom Cruise and Chris Christie: Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images They're both 61. 10. Jay-Z and Nick Offerman: Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images, Mark Davis / Getty Images They're both 53. 11. Macaulay Culkin and Lin-Manuel Miranda: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for The Eugene O'Ne They're both 43. 12. Lionel Messi and Zac Efron: Pool / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images They're both 36. 13. Ricky Martin and Idris Elba: John Phillips / Getty Images for amfAR, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images They're both 51. 14. John Travolta and Dennis Quaid: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for SXSW They're both 69. 15. Donald Trump and John Waters: James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images, Robin Marchant / Getty Images They're both 77. 16. Jeff Bezos and Brad Pitt: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for WIRED25, Kevin Winter / Getty Images They're both 59. 17. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Shelton: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images They're both 47. 18. Nicolas Cage and Keanu Reeves: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images They're both 59. 19. Joe Biden and Martin Scorsese: Mark Makela / Getty Images, Kimberly White / Getty Images They're both 80. 20. Matthew McConaughey and Paul Rudd: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Sony Pictures They're both 54. 21. Pharrell Williams and Jude Law: Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images, Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage They're both 50. 22. Mario Lopez and James Marsden: Corine Solberg / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association They're both 50. 23. Jason Momoa and Adam Levine: Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images They're both 44. 24. Chris Evans and Pitbull: Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images They're both 42. 25. Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Ben Pruchnie / WireImage / Getty Images They're both 42. 26. Vladimir Putin and Jeff Goldblum: Sergei Guneyev / Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images, Dave Benett / Dave Benett/WireImage They're both 71. 27. James Corden and Justin Long: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb They're both 45. 28. Chuck Norris and Patrick Stewart: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Rich Fury / Getty Images They're both 83. 29. Leonardo DiCaprio and Pedro Pascal: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images They're both 48. 30. George Clooney and Christopher Meloni: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Turner, Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images They're both 62. 31. Will Smith and Hugh Jackman: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Montblanc They're both 55. 32. Chace Crawford and Cristiano Ronaldo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Michael Regan / Getty Images They're both 38. 33. Guy Fieri and Tony Hawk: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation, Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images They're both 55. 34. Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Bryan Cranston They're both 67. 35. And lastly, Barack Obama and Stanley Tucci: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images, David Levenson / Getty Images They're both 62.