    35 Completely Surprising Same-Age Male Celebrities I Never Knew About Before

    I still can't believe Ron DeSantis is only 45.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Ron DeSantis and Usher:

    Joe Raedle / Getty Images, Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

    They're both 45. 

    2. Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Driver:

    Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images

    They're both 39.

    3. Christopher Walken and Joe Biden:

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Netflix, Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

    They're both 80.

    4. Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk:

    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    They're both 52.

    5. Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Machine Gun Kelly:

    Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images, Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    They're both 33.

    6. Elon Musk and Johnny Knoxville:

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    They're both 52.

    7. Eminem and Dwayne Johnson:

    Dave J Hogan / Getty Images for MTV, Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    They're both 51.

    8. Jonah Hill and Prince Harry:

    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    They're both 39.

    9. Tom Cruise and Chris Christie:

    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    They're both 61.

    10. Jay-Z and Nick Offerman:

    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images, Mark Davis / Getty Images

    They're both 53.

    11. Macaulay Culkin and Lin-Manuel Miranda:

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for The Eugene O'Ne

    They're both 43.

    12. Lionel Messi and Zac Efron:

    Pool / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    They're both 36.

    13. Ricky Martin and Idris Elba:

    John Phillips / Getty Images for amfAR, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    They're both 51.

    14. John Travolta and Dennis Quaid:

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for SXSW

    They're both 69.

    15. Donald Trump and John Waters:

    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images, Robin Marchant / Getty Images

    They're both 77.

    16. Jeff Bezos and Brad Pitt:

    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for WIRED25, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    They're both 59.

    17. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Shelton:

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    They're both 47.

    18. Nicolas Cage and Keanu Reeves:

    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    They're both 59.

    19. Joe Biden and Martin Scorsese:

    Mark Makela / Getty Images, Kimberly White / Getty Images

    They're both 80.

    20. Matthew McConaughey and Paul Rudd:

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Sony Pictures

    They're both 54.

    21. Pharrell Williams and Jude Law:

    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images, Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

    They're both 50.

    22. Mario Lopez and James Marsden:

    Corine Solberg / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    They're both 50.

    23. Jason Momoa and Adam Levine:

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    They're both 44.

    24. Chris Evans and Pitbull:

    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    They're both 42.

    25. Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston:

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Ben Pruchnie / WireImage / Getty Images

    They're both 42.

    26. Vladimir Putin and Jeff Goldblum:

    Sergei Guneyev / Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images, Dave Benett / Dave Benett/WireImage

    They're both 71.

    27. James Corden and Justin Long:

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb

    They're both 45.

    28. Chuck Norris and Patrick Stewart:

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Rich Fury / Getty Images

    They're both 83.

    29. Leonardo DiCaprio and Pedro Pascal:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    They're both 48.

    30. George Clooney and Christopher Meloni:

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Turner, Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

    They're both 62.

    31. Will Smith and Hugh Jackman:

    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Montblanc

    They're both 55.

    32. Chace Crawford and Cristiano Ronaldo:

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Michael Regan / Getty Images

    They're both 38.

    33. Guy Fieri and Tony Hawk:

    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation, Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

    They're both 55.

    34. Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston:

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Bryan Cranston

    They're both 67.

    35. And lastly, Barack Obama and Stanley Tucci:

    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images, David Levenson / Getty Images

    They're both 62.