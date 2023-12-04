Skip To Content
    Ryan Gosling Finally Explained What "Kenergy" Actually Means, And It's Surprisingly Profound

    So profound.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This year, Ryan Gosling introduced us to the word "Kenergy."

    Ryan in a suit at a Barbie event
    Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    From his hair and outfits to his overall attitude, he FULLY embodied the term.

    Close-up of Ryan in a suit at a Barbie event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Luckily for us, now that the actors strike is over, Ryan is back in the public eye, and he definitively explained what the term "Kenergy" means and where it actually comes from.

    Close-up of Ryan
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    He gave his definition at the Variety Hitmakers event:

    Twitter: @Variety

    “What is ‘Kenergy,' other than a word I made up on a press junket so I didn’t have to answer questions that'll haunt me for the rest of my life?" he joked.

    Close-up of Ryan smiling at a podium onstage
    Frazer Harrison / Variety via Getty Images

    "Well, it’s a noun. And I’ve come to understand it as the strength and vitality required to sustain a period of 'Kenning,'" he went on.

    Close-up of Ryan smiling with his hand on his chest at a podium onstage
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    "What is ‘Kenning,' you ask? ... Well, it's a verb ... 'To Ken' is to give more than is necessary or required to reflect so that others might shine," he finished.

    Close-up of Ryan smiling with his hand on his chest at a podium onstage
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Variety via Getty Images

    Wow, so profound.

    Close-up of Ryan in a suit at a Barbie event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    I guess now that we have the proper definition, Merriam-Webster can add it to its "2023 new words" list.

    Close-up of Ryan in a suit at a Barbie event with his costar Margot Robbie who&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress with long gloves
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images