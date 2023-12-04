This year, Ryan Gosling introduced us to the word "Kenergy."
From his hair and outfits to his overall attitude, he FULLY embodied the term.
Luckily for us, now that the actors strike is over, Ryan is back in the public eye, and he definitively explained what the term "Kenergy" means and where it actually comes from.
“What is ‘Kenergy,' other than a word I made up on a press junket so I didn’t have to answer questions that'll haunt me for the rest of my life?" he joked.
"Well, it’s a noun. And I’ve come to understand it as the strength and vitality required to sustain a period of 'Kenning,'" he went on.
"What is ‘Kenning,' you ask? ... Well, it's a verb ... 'To Ken' is to give more than is necessary or required to reflect so that others might shine," he finished.
I guess now that we have the proper definition, Merriam-Webster can add it to its "2023 new words" list.