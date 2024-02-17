The Latest Controversial Home Trend Is The "Seemingly Useless Nook," And Now It's A Meme
I'm all for the hot tub, but a beer cave could also be nice.
Last month, the "inaccessible landing" home trend went viral.
One of my least-liked design elements of suburban design is this inaccessible landing I see in foyers.— Alan Corey | Real Estate Maximalist (@RealEstateMaxi) January 16, 2024
Any creative solutions for "staging" it out there? pic.twitter.com/YCoCwF11LN
The controversial and extremely useless piece of space quickly became a meme.
please don’t lean over the glass 🤭 https://t.co/bneWn766ak pic.twitter.com/x6QEtMFyJQ— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 19, 2024
People shared how they decorated their own landing.
I turned our space-wasting landing area into a kids fort, with a ladder and some lights pic.twitter.com/r5mJxZllx6— Coleman McCormick (@colemanm) January 17, 2024
And other people shared less conventional uses for the useless chunk of space.
perfect location for a chili’s https://t.co/lkWFui3RX7 pic.twitter.com/U96S0mOVkU— stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) January 18, 2024
Because this seems to be a new internet thing, we have another home trend taking over my feed.
It's this nook:
What would you do with this space? pic.twitter.com/usO085301M— Ｗ 𝗜 𝗦 𝗘 𝗖 𝗢 𝗡 𝗡 𝗘 𝗖 𝗧 𝗢 𝗥 ™ 💬 (@wiseconnector) February 14, 2024
People offered up their own suggestions with what to do with the space...
Some people had useful suggestions, like a computer room.
Small desk and make it a little computer spot.— Griffin W. Rains (@GriffinRains89) February 15, 2024
Other people offered up more *creative* ideas, like a vape shop:
Vape shop https://t.co/4RafZ1FXnR pic.twitter.com/81oI4S9i1v— Drunk Coyotes (@drunkyotes) February 15, 2024
Either way, here are the funniest, best, and most ridiculous suggestions for the random home nook...
1.
If in New York rent it out as a studio— The Dutch Doge Guy 🐕 (@070guy) February 14, 2024
4.
In the UK that's a £600pm room 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ui9CxsMqIX— 🇬🇩Dj Dingo🇯🇲 Jablo Escobar (@DingosUniverse) February 16, 2024
5.
I'd put some mattress, blanket and pile of pillows and plushies there, I love chilling in small closed places like that https://t.co/drc449kZG8— Darthsoldier (@_Darthsoldier_) February 16, 2024
6.
Make it into an indoor greenhouse 🤔 a nice hydroponic system or maybe a mushroom grow room.— LadyGray312 (@ladygray312) February 14, 2024
7.
Think Wine… cellar? Glass door with lots of wine shelves.— JHo (@FukWoke2All) February 14, 2024
8.
A doggy apartment 😅— ДρøℂДℓУρ✞îℂ ฬ๏๓คภ (@W0nderW0manW0w) February 14, 2024
9.
Measure and see if this fits! pic.twitter.com/tObK86J7K9— Aaron @ We Buy Pinball (@WeBuyPinball) February 15, 2024
10.
contain grandma https://t.co/dEfgfHFYXE pic.twitter.com/ciO4eHWfrl— Kastor (@kastorcaster) February 16, 2024
11.
not even kidding… perfect place for a mini arcade nook https://t.co/GzaRtezeua— 🍳Keupie🥐 (@GeekyBowtie) February 15, 2024
12.
Turn it into a 1. Coat closet, 2. Desk for kids homework— BigSky X’er (@ClearyMy40363) February 14, 2024
13.
walk-in beer cave https://t.co/AJFhkdXAT8 pic.twitter.com/of0OxaXuzK— mike drinks beer (@mikehunnidproof) February 15, 2024
14.
Office or a reading nook— Rogers Mary Josephine (@rogersjomary) February 14, 2024
15.
obv the combination pizza hut and taco bell https://t.co/4ip24nIlbq pic.twitter.com/1bvMFLEtOO— Lithia 🌸 (@lithiacos) February 16, 2024
16.
https://t.co/QnbIU3Jvl0 pic.twitter.com/HqWa7z9mjt— Tex Merquise (@texmerquise) February 15, 2024
17.
Make it a hidden room with a book case secret door. Store food, guns, ammo, valuables.— NetRaider (@netraider) February 14, 2024
20.
fixed it🍗🍺🏀 https://t.co/3GM8jnWg0M pic.twitter.com/jqZB9v4P4g— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 16, 2024
21.
The drunk phone calls would hit different https://t.co/3xXNpquaeP pic.twitter.com/6TnTH4BGmQ— 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Pr0sttti0nWh0re) February 16, 2024
22.
you already know https://t.co/LMUpBVHHDO pic.twitter.com/F64emJgpaU— Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) February 16, 2024
23.
Big SD Card https://t.co/fDDpsEbWJd— Hube, the Lover (tombstone) (@hubestyle) February 15, 2024
24.
perfect location for a chili’s booth https://t.co/3XV8r4dT9E pic.twitter.com/M5O18nvuJM— stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) February 15, 2024
25. And lastly...
if you have to ask it’s already too late https://t.co/aFM722v0jI pic.twitter.com/ZQlRYYEdQ3— Frank 🐨🍺 (@SenpaiKoala) February 15, 2024