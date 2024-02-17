Skip To Content
The Latest Controversial Home Trend Is The "Seemingly Useless Nook," And Now It's A Meme

I'm all for the hot tub, but a beer cave could also be nice.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Last month, the "inaccessible landing" home trend went viral.

Twitter: @RealEstateMaxi

The controversial and extremely useless piece of space quickly became a meme.

Twitter: @ChipotleTweets

People shared how they decorated their own landing.

Twitter: @colemanm

And other people shared less conventional uses for the useless chunk of space.

Twitter: @StoolieMemes

Because this seems to be a new internet thing, we have another home trend taking over my feed.

It's this nook:

Twitter: @wiseconnector

People offered up their own suggestions with what to do with the space...

Some people had useful suggestions, like a computer room.

Twitter: @GriffinRains89

Other people offered up more *creative* ideas, like a vape shop:

Twitter: @drunkyotes

Either way, here are the funniest, best, and most ridiculous suggestions for the random home nook...

1.

Twitter: @070guy

2.

Twitter: @monzaNFT

3.

Twitter: @MannyMVK

4.

Twitter: @DingosUniverse

5.

Twitter: @_Darthsoldier_

6.

Twitter: @ladygray312

7.

Twitter: @FukWoke2All

8.

Twitter: @W0nderW0manW0w

9.

Twitter: @WeBuyPinball

10.

Twitter: @kastorcaster

11.

Twitter: @GeekyBowtie

12.

Twitter: @ClearyMy40363

13.

Twitter: @mikehunnidproof

14.

Twitter: @rogersjomary

15.

Twitter: @lithiacos

16.

Twitter: @texmerquise

17.

Twitter: @netraider

18.

Twitter: @mythos_2023

19.

Twitter: @crime_soup

20.

Twitter: @BWWings

21.

Twitter: @Pr0sttti0nWh0re

22.

Twitter: @hotpockets

23.

Twitter: @hubestyle

24.

Twitter: @StoolieMemes

25. And lastly...

Twitter: @SenpaiKoala