People Are Completely Divided Over This "Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll" Being Served At Met's Baseball Games
No offense, but I'm into it.
Yesterday, a hot take about hating Italian cookies went viral.
Italians suck so bad at cookies like walking into a bakery and seeing this kinda ruins my day pic.twitter.com/9iLhU9tcUq— annabella (@toebruises) March 19, 2024
Italian Americans were PISSED.
Hey you shut the hell up I’ll eat this whole plate https://t.co/z1uxyPBMPV— Be Nice Or Leave Me Alone (@miaspaced) March 20, 2024
Like, this person threatened his deceased nonna on the them.
showing this tweet to my nana’s urn so she’ll haunt you https://t.co/R1wONU34eP— andrew ketcham (@islafissure) March 20, 2024
Today, we have more rainbow cookie discourse.
The Mets have unveiled a "rainbow cookie egg roll" they will be selling at Citi Field this season:
The Mets will have a rainbow cookie egg roll as a new food item at Citi Field this season 👀— MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2024
It contains rainbow cookie, raspberry jam and chocolate syrup rolled in an egg roll wrapper pic.twitter.com/GkfXzZHyTs
It's certainly... something.
this rainbow cookie egg roll the mets will be offering at citi field would kill a medieval peasant pic.twitter.com/MsdYb6ShnY— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) March 22, 2024
Eric M. Hammer tried it and called it "sensational."
Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll from Wok N’ Roll. Sensational pic.twitter.com/xEFribQqnQ— Eric M. Hammer (@TheEricHammer) March 21, 2024
Other people are not so sure.
The @Mets will once again have the best food in Major League Baseball this season.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 22, 2024
Best new add?
The Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll 😳 pic.twitter.com/2gPuq1s5bi
People are definitely divided over the creation.
I’m willing to eat almost anything but I wouldn’t go near this monstrosity https://t.co/z4KCA8w8GT— christina ;P (@wearethosemfs) March 22, 2024
This person called it the "worse concession item at a ball game."
Hard pass. Name a worse concession item at a ball game. https://t.co/ypvzvz5Dmd— Craig Asher Nyman (@CraigAsher) March 22, 2024
said y
This looks like it could be the best tasting thing ever. https://t.co/zz6CYBm14i— DLaVa (@DLaVa44) March 22, 2024
Personally, I need it.
European mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/xrkfOKoopA— witty name here (@Emilycgb) March 22, 2024