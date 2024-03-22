Skip To Content
    People Are Completely Divided Over This "Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll" Being Served At Met's Baseball Games

    No offense, but I'm into it.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, a hot take about hating Italian cookies went viral.

    Italian Americans were PISSED.

    Like, this person threatened his deceased nonna on the them.

    Today, we have more rainbow cookie discourse.

    Slice of rainbow cake next to a toppled coffee cup on a saucer
    The Mets have unveiled a "rainbow cookie egg roll" they will be selling at Citi Field this season:

    It's certainly... something.

    Eric M. Hammer tried it and called it "sensational."

    Other people are not so sure.

    People are definitely divided over the creation.

    This person called it the "worse concession item at a ball game."

    said y

    Personally, I need it.

    Thoughts? Feelings? Concerns?