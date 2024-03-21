Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Italian Americans Are PISSED Over This Viral Post About Italian Cookies

    Mamma. Mia.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Well, there's drama in the Italian American community!

    Angry mob of diverse people holding flaming torches
    John M Lund Photography Inc / Getty Images

    This time it's over Italian cookies.

    Assorted cookies and pastries on a serving platter
    Gaffera / Getty Images

    What are Italian cookies, you ask?

    An assortment of homemade cookies including jam-filled and chocolate-dipped varieties on a plate
    Katie Dobies / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Well, I'm sure you've had a delicious rainbow cookie.

    A layered rainbow cake displayed on a cake stand
    Freddy Napoleoni / Getty Images

    Everyone loves a good pignoli cookie.

    Close-up of pine nut cookies on a dark surface
    Td Dolci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Italian Christmas cookies are addicting.

    Plate of frosted cookies with red and green sprinkles, festive holiday treat
    Alleko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    And amaretti cookies are a straight up delight.

    Freshly baked crinkle cookies on a wire rack, with powdered sugar coating
    Mtreasure / Getty Images

    My mouth is watering just thinking about all of them!

    Elderly woman gesturing during a laptop video call, with fruit bowl nearby
    Bojan89 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Well, apparently, some people have shit taste and don't like nice things!

    Elderly man intensely looking at a laptop screen with steam coming out of his ears, possibly representing frustration or confusion
    Siphotography / Getty Images

    A post has activated the ItalianX community like no other proclaiming that "Italians suck so bad at cookies":

    circospastryshop.com Twitter: @toebruises

    People are MAD.

    Twitter: @saintmacklin

    Insults are being thrown about.

    Twitter: @miaspaced

    The battle is ON.

    Twitter: @islafissure

    "You simply cannot be trusted if you dislike Italian cookies," this person said.

    Twitter: @thesluggoddess

    "Go eat an Oreo you uncultured swine," another person screamed.

    Twitter: @nthonyCarmen

    Me, personally, I stand with this sentiment: "If you can't appreciate a rainbow cookie something is deeply wrong with your heart."

    Twitter: @n0rthn0rthwest

    Let it be known we stand in solidarity with the Italian American community over their cookies.

    Italian and American flags side by side on poles against a clear sky
    Hung Chin Liu / Getty Images

    We salute you.

    Children in a classroom with hands on hearts, facing the US flag, likely during the Pledge of Allegiance
    Jamie Grill / Getty Images