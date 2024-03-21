Browse links
Mamma. Mia.
Italians suck so bad at cookies like walking into a bakery and seeing this kinda ruins my day pic.twitter.com/9iLhU9tcUq— annabella (@toebruises) March 19, 2024
Don’t you ever speak on pignolis again you tasteless loser. You don’t even get it. LOSER!!!!!! https://t.co/wxj9QsrPGc— macklin (@saintmacklin) March 20, 2024
Hey you shut the hell up I’ll eat this whole plate https://t.co/z1uxyPBMPV— Be Nice Or Leave Me Alone (@miaspaced) March 20, 2024
showing this tweet to my nana’s urn so she’ll haunt you https://t.co/R1wONU34eP— andrew ketcham (@islafissure) March 20, 2024
You simply cannot be trusted if you dislike Italian cookies. https://t.co/pDtB6wMBrH— Sea Slug (@thesluggoddess) March 20, 2024
Imagine hating pignoli cookies…..go eat an Oreo you uncultured swine https://t.co/qkadmTxisc— Anthony Carmen (@nthonyCarmen) March 20, 2024
If you can’t appreciate a rainbow cookie something is deeply wrong with your heart https://t.co/BinU2yF6lo— Mrs. Muffin Hemingway (@n0rthn0rthwest) March 20, 2024