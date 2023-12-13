Oprah Responded To Criticism That Drew Barrymore Was Being Inappropriately Touchy With Her

It's somewhat Drew's thing to be touchy, but she was clearly feeling the need to NEVER LET OPRAH GO.
People in the comments pointed the touching out.
"Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back," this person said.
"The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary," another person commented.
Still, other people loved Drew for it. Like I said, it's her thing!
TMZ asked Oprah about the touching, and she disagreed with the angry commenters.
"I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm," she said. "I went home and told Stedman I need to be stroked on the arm. It's so comforting!"
"No, I was not uncomfortable at all," she continued. "I've never seen or done that, but I thought it was endearing. I thought it was really great. Drew's terrific, and I love that she's always herself."
Yes, I agree! Drew is terrific, and I feel like I need time on that couch because she could HEAL ME.