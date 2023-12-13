Skip To Content
    Oprah Responded To Criticism That Drew Barrymore Was Being Inappropriately Touchy With Her

    Personally, I'm jealous.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The other day, Oprah was on The Drew Barrymore Show, and things got very touchy!

    Drew was fully latched onto Oprah.

    Closeup of Drew and Oprah
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    She was caressing her arm.

    Closeup of Drew and Oprah
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    She was pulling her closer.

    Closeup of Drew and Oprah
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    She had that hand on LOCK.

    Closeup of Drew holding Oprah's hand
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    It's somewhat Drew's thing to be touchy, but she was clearly feeling the need to NEVER LET OPRAH GO.

    Closeup of Drew clutching Oprah's hand
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    People in the comments pointed the touching out.

    &quot;Why is she fondling her?&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    "Oprah's body language was so clear she wanted her hand back," this person said.

    &quot;Oprahs body language was so clear she wanted her hand back&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    "The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary," another person commented.

    &quot;The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    Still, other people loved Drew for it. Like I said, it's her thing!

    &quot;but I love drew for it&quot;
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    TMZ asked Oprah about the touching, and she disagreed with the angry commenters.

    Closeup of Oprah
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    "I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm," she said. "I went home and told Stedman I need to be stroked on the arm. It's so comforting!"

    Closeup of Drew clutching Oprah's hand
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow

    "No, I was not uncomfortable at all," she continued. "I've never seen or done that, but I thought it was endearing. I thought it was really great. Drew's terrific, and I love that she's always herself."

    Closeup of Oprah
    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    Yes, I agree! Drew is terrific, and I feel like I need time on that couch because she could HEAL ME.

    Closeup of Drew and Oprah
    @thedrewbarrymoreshow/ Instagram: @thedrewbarrymoreshow