Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
There's a few of 'em.
#Chachi is a "Chump" for Trump! 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 31, 2020
.@NikkiHaley is the debate winner tonight. Well done.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2023
A lot of problems in the world would be solved if we just nominate @NikkiHaley - so I really need republicans to explain to me in this moment when the world is on fire and the jobs numbers are such garbage why we are gambling with a disgraced lunatic?— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 3, 2023
April 4, 2023