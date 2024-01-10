Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are All Of The Famous People Who Say They’re Voting For Nikki Haley For President

    There's a few of 'em.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Donald Trump has a small but vocal group of celebrity fans.

    Closeup of Donald Trump
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    There's "Bawitdaba" singer, Kid Rock.

    Kid Rock @KidRock

    Reply Retweet Favorite
    Twitter: @KidRock

    Scott Baio loves him.

    Twitter: @ScottBaio

    And Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson, is a really big fan, to name a few. Really, there are only a few.

    Kristy Swanson @KristySwansonXO

    I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! 🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸

    Reply Retweet Favorite
    Twitter: @KristySwansonXO

    Believe it or not, there are celebrities who are supporting other Republican candidates.

    The Republican national debate
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    A few days ago, one of these people came out as a Nikki Haley supporter.

    Closeup of Nikki Haley
    Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

    That person is Judge Judy.

    Closeup of Judge Judy
    Alliance For Women In Media Foun / Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

    "I’m proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip smart, has executive credentials, and was a superb governor,” she said in a statement.

    Closeup of Judge Judy
    Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

    "I truly think she can restore America and believe she is the future of this great nation," she said.

    Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

    That got me looking for other famous Nikki Haley fans, and I've got one, MAYBE two others.

    An &quot;I Pick Nikki&quot; button
    Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

    The first is Meghan McCain.

    Closeup of Meghan McCain
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She's been posting about Nikki for a while now.

    Twitter: @MeghanMcCain

    Last November, she posted, "A lot of problems in the world would be solved if we nominated @NikkiHaley."

    Twitter: @MeghanMcCain

    The only other famous person who (maybe?) supports Nikki is Charlamagne tha God.

    Closeup of Charlamagne tha God
    Prince Williams / Getty Images

    He only kind of endorsed her for the Republican primary.

    Closeup of Charlamagne tha God
    Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    On an episode of the Breakfast Club in October, he said: "The GOP should clear the field, get rid of everybody, including Trump, and let Nikki Haley be the GOP candidate."

    Charlamagne tha God onstage
    Jc Olivera / Getty Images

    I guess you could take that as a quasi-endorsement, but honestly, probably not.

    Closeup of Nikki Haley in a winter hat waving
    Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

    I guess they all can't have Kid Rock!

    Twitter: @KidRock