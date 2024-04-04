Let's talk about celebrity children with bird names.
Sparrow just made his red carpet debut last night.
Cameron and Benji just had a baby named Cardinal.
Nicole was asked by ET whether Benji consulted his brother about the bird name thing and said, "I didn't ask, but I really don't think they did. I think it's just a twin thing. Who knows?"
Joel was asked the same thing and said, "It was a surprise to all of us. We're all very happy, though."
So, yeah, I guess bird names are in.
I guarantee someone names their kid "Blue Jay" next.