    Here's What Nicole Richie And Joel Madden Had To Say About Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Also Giving Their Kid A "Bird Name"

    Chirp chirp.

    Let's talk about celebrity children with bird names.

    Bird perched on a rock with its beak open
    Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have a son named Sparrow.

    Nicole Richie in a velvet dress and Benji Madden in a graphic jacket and cap, posing together at an event
    Sparrow just made his red carpet debut last night.

    Group of seven people posing at the &#x27;Don&#x27;t Tell Mom&#x27; event, with four women in chic dresses and three men in casual attire
    Joel's brother, Benji, is married to Cameron Diaz.

    Two people posing, one in a sheer black dress and the other in a suit with a hat, at a formal event
    Cameron and Benji just had a baby named Cardinal.

    Man in leather jacket and hat with a woman in white blazer at a House of Harlow event
    Yes, another bird name.

    Bird perched on a branch
    Nicole was asked by ET whether Benji consulted his brother about the bird name thing and said, "I didn't ask, but I really don't think they did. I think it's just a twin thing. Who knows?"

    Person smiling in a black sleeveless dress with an ornate necklace
    Joel was asked the same thing and said, "It was a surprise to all of us. We're all very happy, though."

    Two celebrities posing together, one in a black jacket and cap, the other in a sleeveless dress with a large necklace
    So, yeah, I guess bird names are in.

    Elderly woman smiling, interacting with a bird inside a cage
    I guarantee someone names their kid "Blue Jay" next.

    A blue jay perched on a tree branch
